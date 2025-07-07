Nole Gameday

Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen names Los Angeles Chargers’ Derwin James as the hardest hitter in the NFL

The reigning MVP gave credit to the former Seminole during the offseason.

Jackson Bakich

Apr 28, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 28, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Florida State Seminoles have produced some of the greatest defensive backs in National Football League history, as names such as Deion Sanders, Jalen Ramsey, and, more recently, Asante Samuel Jr. have made their mark.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles football could leave ACC for super league in latest finding

However, another big-name DB from FSU has received an infamous (and not necessarily in a bad way) reputation for being one of the hardest hitters in the game.

Buffalo Bills QB and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen shared his belief that Derwin James is the hardest-hitting player in the league.

During the 2024 season, James recorded 93 combined tackles, 60 solo tackles, 5.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, six QB hits, one interception, and one fumble recovery.

One of his most impressive highlights came against the Kansas City Chiefs as James body slammed tight end Travis Kelce in the open field during a prime time matchup.

Moreover, his time at FSU was just as special as the eight-year career he's had in the NFL.

After playing the 'Noles for three seasons before getting selected 17th overall by the Chargers during the 2018 NFL Draft, James recorded some impressive statistics as well.

In just 27 games for the Garnet and Gold, Derwin James put up 186 total tackles, 110 solo tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles (with two recoveries), three interceptions, and 15 pass deflections (11 in his final year — 2017).

James, alongside the plethora of defensive back talent in the NFL, will look to cement his legacy in the league in 2025.

READ MORE: College football’s most ridiculous stat belongs to FSU’s Bobby Bowden

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

Home/Florida State Seminoles in the Pros