Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen names Los Angeles Chargers’ Derwin James as the hardest hitter in the NFL
The Florida State Seminoles have produced some of the greatest defensive backs in National Football League history, as names such as Deion Sanders, Jalen Ramsey, and, more recently, Asante Samuel Jr. have made their mark.
However, another big-name DB from FSU has received an infamous (and not necessarily in a bad way) reputation for being one of the hardest hitters in the game.
Buffalo Bills QB and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen shared his belief that Derwin James is the hardest-hitting player in the league.
During the 2024 season, James recorded 93 combined tackles, 60 solo tackles, 5.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, six QB hits, one interception, and one fumble recovery.
One of his most impressive highlights came against the Kansas City Chiefs as James body slammed tight end Travis Kelce in the open field during a prime time matchup.
Moreover, his time at FSU was just as special as the eight-year career he's had in the NFL.
After playing the 'Noles for three seasons before getting selected 17th overall by the Chargers during the 2018 NFL Draft, James recorded some impressive statistics as well.
In just 27 games for the Garnet and Gold, Derwin James put up 186 total tackles, 110 solo tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles (with two recoveries), three interceptions, and 15 pass deflections (11 in his final year — 2017).
James, alongside the plethora of defensive back talent in the NFL, will look to cement his legacy in the league in 2025.
