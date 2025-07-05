Nole Gameday

Former Florida State Seminoles football, Jaguars LB arrested after weekend incident

Jan 4, 2014; Newport Beach, CA, USA; Florida State Seminoles linebacker Telvin Smith (22) smiles as he answers questions during Media Day at Newport Beach Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
Not all football stars have a smooth footing after leaving the field, and another chapter has been added to a former Florida State player's turbulent post-football journey.

On Thursday, ex-FSU star linebacker Telvin Smith was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, a third-degree felony. Smith appeared before a judge on Friday, July 4, with a bond set at $75,003.

Jan 6, 2014; Pasadena, CA, USA; Florida State Seminoles linebacker Telvin Smith (22) celebrates after the 2014 BCS National Championship game against the Auburn Tigers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

The arrest marks a string of turmoil for the Valdosta, Georgia, native. Prior to Thursday's arrest, Smith pleaded no contest to a charge involving a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and was sentenced to three years of probation.

16 months after the sexual conduct with a minor charge, he was cited for animal neglect by Animal Care and Protective Services after allegedly leaving dogs tethered and tangled to a fence "unable to move 10 feet in all directions."

Smith, who led Florida State in tackles during its 2013 BCS National Championship run, was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. A 2017 Pro Bowl selection, he spent five seasons with the Jaguars before announcing his retirement from football in 2019 for 'personal reasons.'

What began as a promising football career has since unraveled into a series of off-field issues for the former Seminole standout. With Thursday’s arrest, Smith’s post-football path continues to be defined more by courtroom appearances than his legacy on the field.

Further details regarding Smith's most recent arrest have not been released at this time.

