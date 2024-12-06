Buffalo Bills' Keon Coleman Gives Playful Response After Practice Punishment
The Buffalo Bills are on a clear path into the playoffs, standing atop the AFC East at 10-2. Led by quarterback Josh Allen, the team in upstate New York has been reeling off of a seven-game win streak and is preparing to stare down a 6-6 Los Angeles Rams squad this upcoming Sunday.
Former Florida State star wide receiver Keon Coleman has been no stranger to comical off-the-field antics paired with on-the-field production during his rookie year in the NFL. He's played in nine games this season and has 417 receiving yards and three touchdowns, averaging 19 yards per catch, and has added character for the Bills as they, and the Bills Mafia, aim for a Lombardi Trophy to land in Buffalo.
"I'm never too good for it," Coleman said to the media after being spotted rolling around outside of the Bills' practice facility jumping into the snow.
The tradition seems to be an agreement amongst the wide receiver room. If they drop too many passes in pre-game prep, Coleman stated, you're snowbound after practice.
"You didn't see it? I dropped a few passes, so when you drop a few passes, you gotta jump in the snow. A few of the receivers had to go roll around in there," Coleman continued.
Jovial, affable, and charismatic are a few words to describe the young second-rounder out of Opelousas, LA, and those characteristics carried on when asked about eccentric teammate Mack Hollins' plunge in the snow. Hollins participated in the after-practice punishment but recently went viral in the Bills' universe, stripping down to his briefs and laying down in the snow after a recent Buffalo blizzard.
"How do you cold plunge in the snow? Did he fill up a tub with snow and just got in it? He just sat on top of the snow?" Coleman laughingly asked a reporter who referenced the act as a cold plunge. "He — I call BS."
The early Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate has had a few setbacks while dealing with injury but never shies away from being genuine. Head coach Sean McDermott said he is still limited heading into the Bills' upcoming matchup but has been participating in practice leading up to Sunday.
