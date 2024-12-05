Two Bills' offensive weapons trending toward Week 14 availability
The Buffalo Bills' two young pass-catchers have been unavailable in recent weeks due to injuries, but both players appear close to returning.
Rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman and second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid both participated in Wednesday's practice, albeit in a limited capacity.
"Walk through type of practice here. Dalton Kincaid is limited. We'll see how he does, the same with Keon Coleman, this week," said head coach Sean McDermott as the Bills prepare to visit the Los Angeles Rams for a December 8 matinee.
Coleman and Kincaid were two of five players estimated as limited participants for the walk through session. Safety Taylor Rapp (neck/shoulder), tight end Quintin Morris (shoulder/groin) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (foot) all saw fewer than their normal share of reps.
The status was an upgrade for Kincaid, who was a non-participant all of last week due to a knee injury sustained on November 10 against the Indianapolis Colts. Multiple reports have suggested that the tight end's absence won't become a long-term issue. He was ruled out of the December 1 primetime game two days prior to kickoff.
RELATED: Five injured players who make Bills even better after bye
Coleman has been out since injuring his wrist on the game-winning drive against the Miami Dolphins on November 3. The rookie, who was selected No. 33 overall at the 2024 NFL Draft, returned to practice after the bye week, doing so on a limited basis. He was questionable to play in Week 13, but was ultimately inactive for the third game in a row.
Kincaid and Coleman have combined for 773 yards and five touchdowns on 56 receptions thus far.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —