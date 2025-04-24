Buffalo Bills lay early groundwork for 2025 with Josh Allen, Keon Coleman
April 21 marked phase one of the Buffalo Bills' "preseason", and after falling one game short of Super Bowl LIX last year, the team in the Nickel City isn't taking any chances on another playoff upset.
While the beginning of the offseason is limited to team meetings and strength and conditioning, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and second-year wide receiver Keon Coleman are working hard to get it right, for the former Florida State star, who had such a promising rookie season.
“We’ve had a couple of conversations, and he knows that he wants to be better. He sent me a couple of long texts about wanting to be better, and we’re going to continue to work extremely hard to try to get on the same page." Allen said of Coleman on WGR 550.
Coleman averaged 19.2 yards per catch on 29 receptions last season, ending with 556 yards and four touchdowns. He dealt with an injury late in the year, and although his production tapered off towards the end of the year, Allen said he was excited about the future for the young star out of Opelousas, Louisiana.
READ MORE: Former Florida State All-American projected to San Francisco 49ers in mock draft
"He’s got so much ability, he’s so athletic, he’s already put on some weight and he’s gotten a little bit stronger, so I’m excited to see his progression and he’s still so young, so he’s still got a long ways to go in terms of learning the nuances of the wide receiver position, so I’m so excited for his future because of the ability that he has, it’s off the charts.”
The foundation for 2025 is already being laid by one rep, one route, and one conversation at a time. With Coleman committed to sharpening his craft, Buffalo’s offense could be even more dynamic for the 2024 NFL MVP.
The schedule release in May will give fans a clearer picture of the road ahead, but the work has started, and expectations are high.
READ MORE: FSU Football set to host a top defensive transfer portal target
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
- Tommy Castellanos tosses passes, Elijah Moore makes sideline catch in FSU Football's latest practice highlights