Former Florida State All-American projected to San Francisco 49ers in mock draft
A former Florida State specialist has been projected to go in the seventh round in one of the latest mock drafts from ESPN's Jordan Reid. The ESPN reporter has an NFC West squad selecting the former Seminole with the 252nd pick.
The Seminoles have produced marquee kicking and punting talent going back to Sebastian Janikowski. Other kickers, such as Dustin Hopkins and Graham Gano, have made their mark in the National Football League throughout the last 15 years.
With the 2025 NFL Draft beginning this week, seven-round mock drafts, such as Reid's, are taking shape. Reid has former FSU place kicker Ryan Fitzgerald heading to the San Francisco 49ers with the 252nd selection in this year's draft.
Fitzgerald, a Thomasville, Georgia, native, had two spectacular final seasons with the Florida State football program.
After a shaky start in his first three years with the Seminoles, he made about 65% of his kicks. However, in 2023 and 2024, Fitzgerald only missed three field goal attempts (19-21 in 2023, 13-14 in 2024), making him one of the most efficient kickers in the country.
His lone miss in 2024 was due to a high snap from the FSU long-snapper which led punter Alex Mastromanno to mishandle the ball and resulted in a putrid field goal attempt. The FSU record books do not even count this as a miss for Fitzgerald.
Moreover, the FSU kicker has not missed a kick from 50 yards or longer since the 2022 season. He also made a 59-yarder against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland, to open the season.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24-26.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
