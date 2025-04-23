Former Florida State All-American projected to San Francisco 49ers in mock draft

Nole Gameday

The Seminole could be the first specialist from FSU drafted in nearly a decade.

Jackson Bakich

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles place kicker Ryan Fitzgerald (88) in action during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles place kicker Ryan Fitzgerald (88) in action during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
A former Florida State specialist has been projected to go in the seventh round in one of the latest mock drafts from ESPN's Jordan Reid. The ESPN reporter has an NFC West squad selecting the former Seminole with the 252nd pick.

The Seminoles have produced marquee kicking and punting talent going back to Sebastian Janikowski. Other kickers, such as Dustin Hopkins and Graham Gano, have made their mark in the National Football League throughout the last 15 years.

With the 2025 NFL Draft beginning this week, seven-round mock drafts, such as Reid's, are taking shape. Reid has former FSU place kicker Ryan Fitzgerald heading to the San Francisco 49ers with the 252nd selection in this year's draft.

Fitzgerald, a Thomasville, Georgia, native, had two spectacular final seasons with the Florida State football program.

After a shaky start in his first three years with the Seminoles, he made about 65% of his kicks. However, in 2023 and 2024, Fitzgerald only missed three field goal attempts (19-21 in 2023, 13-14 in 2024), making him one of the most efficient kickers in the country.

His lone miss in 2024 was due to a high snap from the FSU long-snapper which led punter Alex Mastromanno to mishandle the ball and resulted in a putrid field goal attempt. The FSU record books do not even count this as a miss for Fitzgerald.

Moreover, the FSU kicker has not missed a kick from 50 yards or longer since the 2022 season. He also made a 59-yarder against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland, to open the season.

The 2025 NFL Draft takes place in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24-26.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

