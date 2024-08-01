Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman Takes Unusual Trash-Talking Approach to Defensive Backs
Former FSU star wide receiver Keon Coleman was a spectacle in the college ranks, lighting up defenses across the country and helping the Florida State Seminoles secure a 2023 ACC Championship after an undefeated regular season.
The spotlight has been on Coleman dating back to before he was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 33 pick. He led FSU in receiving yards (658) and touchdowns (11) in the lone season he was in Tallahassee.
His heartwarming off-screen endeavors and charisma have charmed those around him in Buffalo and across the country. Now he has taken a unique approach to how he trash-talks opposing defensive backs lined up in front of him.
"Yeah, he talks a lot," Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas said of Coleman in a recent interview. "He's funny, though. You gotta let him tell you some stories. He was telling us a story the other day, and it's just like, 'Bro, where do you come up with this stuff?' I have no idea what he reads or sees on TV, but he's funny, though."
The back-and-forth jarring between wide receivers and defensive backs is commonplace within the gridiron, and it is a tactic to work your way into another player's head, hoping to rustle a competitive mistake. But it isn't normally a stand-up routine you would expect to hear while you're listening to the snap count.
Douglas, an eight year NFL veteran who signed with the Bills in 2023, seemed to laugh at Coleman's antics between the hashes and seemed almost dumbfounded when he first ran into Coleman on the field.
"But it's funny, though. Like, he's not even trash-talking you. He just be making jokes randomly and you're like, 'Bro, what?' So, he's just one of those guys. But, he's a cool guy."
From his quirky press conferences to his highly anticipated rookie season, Coleman will likely be in the headlines for years to come.
Watch for Coleman and Douglas as the Bills kick off their first preseason game against the Chicago Bears on August 10 at 1:00 p.m.
