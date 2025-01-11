CBS Sports Names LA Rams Stars Jared Verse Among Top Rookies Of 2024 NFL Season
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Jared Verse became a household name among the Florida State faithful when he transferred out of the FCS ranks ahead of the 2022 season. He went from an unranked high school recruit to one of the most productive edge rushers that the 'Noles and college football has seen in modern history. Verse tallied 18 sacks, 29 tackles for loss, 88 tackles, three passes defended, and one forced fumble in his two years in Tallahassee. He was also named first-team All-ACC twice and named first-team All-American in 2023.
After being drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 19 pick overall, his production on the field has been remarkable during his rookie season, and, as expected, he is a top candidate for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
CBS Sports released a list ranking every first-round rookie from the 2024 NFL Draft and Verse came in at No. 3, the highest defensive player on the list.
Verse is going to win the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. And he should. Khalil Mack vibes emanated from Verse all season. He had 77 pressures in the regular season, a silly amount for a first-year pro. And that figure wasn't the byproduct of solely high volume. Verse finished fourth among edge rushers in pressures on just the ninth-most pass-rush snaps. He finished top-10 among edge rushers with 35 stops, too.- Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
Verse played like an in-his-prime veteran in Year 1 for the Rams.
Verse has already been named PFF.com's Defensive Rookie of the Year, and if he wins the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year award, he would join FSU legend Peter Boulware as the only two players to earn the award from Florida State.
