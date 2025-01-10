Ex-FSU Assistant Coach Hired By Conference USA Program
A former member of Florida State's coaching staff is taking on a new role this offseason.
After spending the last four seasons at Marshall, Telly Lockette is following the Thundering Herds' former head coach to Southern Miss. Earlier this week, the Golden Eagles officially announced Lockette as the program's next running backs coach.
Lockette, who worked at FSU from 2018-19, is re-joining Charles Huff at Southern Miss. Huff was hired by the Golden Eagles in December after four years at Marshall and holds a 32-10 overall record as a head coach.
Southern Miss is retooling its program this offseason after firing former head coach Will Hall in October. The Golden Eagles went 3-9 and missed a bowl game for the third time in four seasons last fall.
Lockette has a ton of experience at the college level, spending time at South Florida, Oregon State, Florida State, Miami, and Marshall. He was the running backs coach for the Bulls under former head coach Willie Taggart, also working with him for the Seminoles. During his time with FSU, Lockette served as tight ends coach while Donte' Pimpleton led the running backs.
The South Florida native spent a season as an analyst at Miami after Taggart was fired by Florida State. Lockette began his career at the high school level with Miami Northwestern and was the head coach at Miami Central for five seasons, winning two state championships and compiling a 60-10 record.
Lockette helped develop 2017 NFL Draft fourth-round pick Marlon Mack at South Florida and 2024 NFL Draft fifth-round pick Rasheen Ali at Marshall. He coached former FSU running back Khalan Laborn with the Thundering Herd in 2022. Laborn had a career year, rushing 302 times for 1,513 yards with 16 touchdowns. He's currently in the Canadian Football League.
Lockette is 50 years old and spent his playing career at Idaho State from 1993-97. He's been coaching at the college level for 17 years. Lockette made $130K at Marshall in 2024.
