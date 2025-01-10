Former FSU Star Wins PFF Defensive Rookie Of The Year Honors
Former Florida State defensive end Jared Verse has won Pro Football Focus’s (PFF) Defensive Rookie of the Year. In his first year in the league with the Los Angeles Rams, Verse has put on a show worthy of Hollywood.
Verse earned an 86.2 PFF grade (1st among rookie defenders), 77 pressures (4th among all defenders), and was listed as the 7th most valuable edge defender.
This year, the former FSU star has played in all 17 games (started 16) and recorded 41 solo tackles, 16 assists, 56 hurries, 6 sacks, two pass deflections, forced two fumbles, and recovered two as well.
When Verse was told he was selected for the Pro Bowl last week, he immediately didn’t get the message. He told this story in front of the media on Thursday.
“I thought I was getting fired. I took a nap after practice, and I got three calls from coach McVay, I’m like, oh sh--, like, I’m getting fired, like, oh my God. I’m like, I don’t know what I did, I thought I was doing pretty good,” said Verse. “I called him; he’s like, yeah, you made the Pro Bowl. I’m like, oh sh--. It was really surreal, it felt amazing – relief at first, though. But it felt good.”
The Rams are currently slated to host a wild-card playoff game against the 14-3 Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. However, with the tragic wildfires raging across southern California, the game will be held in Glendale, Arizona.
