Could the New York Giants be closing in on signing another former FSU star?
The New York Giants have made a couple of notable moves this offseason, including switching up the quarterback room with the additions of Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson. The two veterans will be fighting for the starting job alongside a potential draft pick later this month.
But, there could be another addition looming for the Giants in free agency. According to ESPN's Peter Schrager, former Florida State defender and NFL veteran, DeMarcus Walker, visited the franchise on Wednesday. Walker is still searching for a home and he's also garnered interest from the New Orleans Saints.
Walker was released by the Chicago Bears in February in a cap-saving move. He's coming off arguably his most productive campaign during his time at the professional level, recording a career-high 47 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and 16 quarterback hits in 17 starts last fall. Walker had a season-best eight tackles in an 18-15 loss to the Washington Commanders on October 27.
The 30-year-old was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He's also had tenures with the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans, along with the Bears.
Walker has ties to New York as he played for the Titans when Shane Bowen was the defensive coordinator for the franchise. Bowen was hired earlier this season to lead New York's defense.
During his time at the professional level, Walker has appeared in 100 games, making 42 starts, and totaled 191 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection.
Reflecting On DeMarcus Walker's Career At Florida State
Walker spent four years at Florida State and was a member of the team that won the final BCS National Championship in 2014. He developed into a starter the following season but really hit his groove in 2015-16. Walker recorded back-to-back double-digit sack seasons to conclude his time with the Seminoles, including 68 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two pass deflections, and a blocked kick in 2016.
The Jacksonville native earned consensus All-American honors and was named first-team All-ACC along with the conference's Defensive Player of the Year for his performance as a senior. The Seminoles went 8-0 against Miami and Florida while he was wearing garnet and gold. Walker still ranks third in FSU history in career sacks (28.5) and tackles for loss (45).
