Eagles WR takes Jameis Winston's Super Bowl LIX TD celebration advice to delight of former No. 1 overall pick

Winston was fired up after A.J. Brown listened to his advice for his touchdown celebration in Super Bowl LIX.

Nov 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) hugs his former teammates including New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) and New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) at the end of the game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Jameis Winston continued to take the NFL by storm with his fun-loving antics during Super Bowl LIX. Serving as a digital correspondent for FOX Sports, Winston brought plenty of energy to the festivities in New Orleans, both during media duties and around the city.

Leading up to the big game, Winston asked Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown if he could offer him a touchdown celebration, suggesting the cha-cha slide. Brown ended up making his way into the end zone during the second quarter and remembered Winston's advice.

Dec 29, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) laughs during warm ups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The moment led to Winston getting fired up while watching the game from the stands alongside comedian and FSU alum, Bert Kreischer.

"OH! He did it. Oh my gosh. I told him, I told him to do that celebration," Winston yelled. "Slide to the left, slide to the right, criss-cross! This is epic! I've just been on the jumbotron and I technically celebrated in the Eagles' end zone."

The fun and smiles never stop from Winston, who will be a coveted free agent this offseason after a year in Cleveland.

Winston signed with Florida State as a five-star prospect in the 2012 class under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. After sitting behind EJ Manuel during his first year on campus, he burst onto the national scene as a redshirt freshman, guiding the Seminoles to an undefeated record and a victory against Auburn in the final BCS National Championship.

Dec 15, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) throws a pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

He became the youngest Heisman Trophy winner at the time, completing 257/384 passes for 4,057 yards with 40 touchdowns to ten interceptions while rushing for 219 yards and four more scores.

Winston finished his college career with a 26-1 overall record as a starter with the lone defeat coming his final appearance with the Seminoles in the College Football Playoff against Oregon. He is tied for second in program history in career passing touchdowns (65) and sits third in career passing yards (7,964). He ranks first in single-season touchdown passes (40).

The Alabama native had his jersey retired by Florida State in 2023.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

Published
