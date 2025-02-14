Eagles WR takes Jameis Winston's Super Bowl LIX TD celebration advice to delight of former No. 1 overall pick
Jameis Winston continued to take the NFL by storm with his fun-loving antics during Super Bowl LIX. Serving as a digital correspondent for FOX Sports, Winston brought plenty of energy to the festivities in New Orleans, both during media duties and around the city.
Leading up to the big game, Winston asked Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown if he could offer him a touchdown celebration, suggesting the cha-cha slide. Brown ended up making his way into the end zone during the second quarter and remembered Winston's advice.
The moment led to Winston getting fired up while watching the game from the stands alongside comedian and FSU alum, Bert Kreischer.
"OH! He did it. Oh my gosh. I told him, I told him to do that celebration," Winston yelled. "Slide to the left, slide to the right, criss-cross! This is epic! I've just been on the jumbotron and I technically celebrated in the Eagles' end zone."
The fun and smiles never stop from Winston, who will be a coveted free agent this offseason after a year in Cleveland.
Winston signed with Florida State as a five-star prospect in the 2012 class under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. After sitting behind EJ Manuel during his first year on campus, he burst onto the national scene as a redshirt freshman, guiding the Seminoles to an undefeated record and a victory against Auburn in the final BCS National Championship.
He became the youngest Heisman Trophy winner at the time, completing 257/384 passes for 4,057 yards with 40 touchdowns to ten interceptions while rushing for 219 yards and four more scores.
Winston finished his college career with a 26-1 overall record as a starter with the lone defeat coming his final appearance with the Seminoles in the College Football Playoff against Oregon. He is tied for second in program history in career passing touchdowns (65) and sits third in career passing yards (7,964). He ranks first in single-season touchdown passes (40).
The Alabama native had his jersey retired by Florida State in 2023.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
