Mike Norvell reveals how Florida State flipped dynamic running back Ousmane Kromah from Georgia
Florida State had a remarkable run leading up to the conclusion of the Early Signing Period, landing multiple blue-chip prospects during the final days of the December cycle. There weren't many bigger moves nationally than the program flipping top-100 prospect and four-star running back, Ousmane Kromah, from the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Seminoles built a multi-year relationship with Kromah and continued to push for his services despite his initial pledge to Georgia. He visited Tallahassee shortly before putting pen to paper, giving FSU an opportunity to get Kromah to reconsider his decision.
Over the weekend, head coach Mike Norvell was in Orlando to begin his tour with the Seminole Boosters. Prior to the event, he went into detail about how the Seminoles flipped Kromah from the Bulldogs.
“Four years, four-year process,” Norvell said to Warchant's Matt LaSerre. “There’s not one player, I told Ousmane this, there’s not a player that I watched more in my coaching career live than him.”
Norvell originally laid his eyes on the talented running back when Kromah was a freshman at Lee County High School. Kromah put on a show and Norvell was sold.
“They were playing Lowndes, and really didn’t know much about him,” Norvell said. “I mean, I came out on a field, I saw that there was a freshman starting at running back. He was 6-foot-1, 200 pounds at the time, and 215 yards later, I left the field. I said, ‘I don’t know anything about it, we’re gonna figure it out, and we’re offering him on Monday.'”
Following a 2-10 campaign, Norvell credited his entire staff for their work to get Kromah into the boat. The head coach believes it's as big a signing as any that he has landed during his tenure with the Seminoles.
“To be able to get him was big … especially the season we’re coming off. It’s somebody that’s believing in what’s ahead rather than what just happened, and believing he’s gonna be able to come in and be a spark, be a difference-maker in that," Norvell said. "It was as big of a signing, I think, as we’ve had since we’ve been here.”
Kromah is set to arrive at Florida State this summer. Despite missing spring practice, there's optimism he will see the field early in his college career.
As a senior, he was named the 2024 Mr. Georgia Football after rushing 168 times for 1,356 yards and 15 touchdowns while catching 34 passes for 741 yards and eight more scores. He had seven games of 100+ yards on the ground, including a season-high 12 carries for 152 yards and two touchdowns in a 62-17 victory against Wekiva High School. Kromah caught three catches for 74 yards and one touchdown in that game as well.
“He’s still got to go do it. I’m excited to get him here this summer, but he is everything that you want. I mean, you go watch this film, and he’s a special player with the ball in his hands," Norvell said. "I think his best clips are what you see — the selflessness, the team, the mentality he brings when he doesn’t have the ball in his hand — is remarkable. So, I mean, he’s a real one.”
Florida State kicks off its 2025 campaign against Alabama in Doak Campbell Stadium on August 30.
Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks
Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson
True Freshman Ousmane Kromah
