Ex 4-star FSU football QB signs with pro team
Florida State has a long history of developing elite quarterbacks, as all three of the program's Heisman winners were signal-callers who led the Seminoles to National Championships.
However, not every prospect is going to work out, and for whatever reason, FSU has had bad luck with recruiting quarterbacks out of high school for basically the last decade.
One of the bigger 'what if's' this century for the Seminoles is the mysterious tale of former Florida State quarterback Malik Henry.
Henry signed with the program as a top-100 recruit in the 2016 class, slotting in as a four-star prospect. He was ranked as the No. 4 Pro-style QB and the No. 8 recruit in California in his class according to the 247Sports composite rating.
The pairing didn't work out as Henry was suspended for a violation of team rules ahead of his first season at Florida State. After redshirting and seeing no action with the Seminoles, Henry elected to transfer.
Henry had a controversial stint at the JUCO level where he was featured on 'Last Chance U' while playing for Independence Community College. Henry went on to make his way back to the FBS level at Nevada in 2019. With that being said, he departed from the program after just three games where he completed 53.8% of his passes with one touchdown to four interceptions.
The California native has bounced around various pro leagues over the past few years. On Tuesday, Henry signed with the Billings Outlaws, a member of the Arena Football One league. The Outlaws won their first two games of the season but have lost four straight. That includes a two-game stretch where Billings lost to Albany by a combined score of 101-31.
Henry previously played for the Arizona Bandits, who also compete in Arena Football One. However, the franchise didn't participate in the 2025 season and Henry was allowed to become a free agent.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound quarterback has played in the Arena League and Indoor Football League, along with time in the CFL with the Edmonton Elks.
In 2023, Henry led the National Arena League in passing yards (3,116) and passing touchdowns (60) while guiding the Carolina Cobras to a championship game appearance. He set a league record with ten touchdowns in one game.
Henry is still only 26 years old.
