Ex-Florida State standout lands fresh NFL chance on his road back to the league
The middle of the 2025 NFL season has arrived. Depending on the standings, some teams are gearing up for a postseason push while others are already shifting focus to the upcoming draft.
With the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, the only avenue for teams around the league to improve is through the free agent market.
That's led to a former Florida State standout taking the next step in his NFL comeback bid.
Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former FSU standout DB Asante Samuel Jr.
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed former Florida State standout cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. to their practice squad. Samuel Jr. was recently cleared to return to football activities after undergoing spinal fusion surgery in the offseason.
Multiple teams were showing interest in the 26-year-old, including the Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, and Green Bay Packers. Instead, Samuel Jr. lands alongside another well-known former Florida State star, Jalen Ramsey.
Samuel Jr. was one of the top projected free agents back in February. He'll have an opportunity to prove he's healthy with the Steelers and it wouldn't be surprising to see him on the active roster soon.
The injury derailed Samuel Jr.'s 2024 campaign with the Los Angeles Chargers, who originally selected him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. In four years with the Chargers, he appeared in 50 games and made 47 starts. Samuel Jr. totaled 176 tackles, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, 37 pass deflections, and six interceptions.
A Bright Spot In A Tumultuous Period
Samuel Jr. joined Florida State in one of the most uncertain times in program history, playing under former head coach Willie Taggart and current head coach Mike Norvell from 2018-20.
In his second season in Tallahassee, Samuel Jr. developed into a full-time starter. He earned third-team All-ACC honors after totaling a career-high 48 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and 14 pass deflections.
In 2020, Samuel Jr. became the second player in the FBS since 2000 to record three interceptions and two fumble recoveries in his team's first four games of the season. Samuel Jr. finished his third and final campaign at Florida State with 31 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and three interceptions.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
OL Jeremiah Byers - Arizona Cardinals *practice squad
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers
S Jammie Robinson - Detroit Lions
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *injured reserve
OL Bobby Hart - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers *practice squad
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams *injured reserve
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *practice squad
RB Jashaun Corbin - New England Patriots *injured reserve
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles *injured reserve/out for season
DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers *practice squad
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
DL DeMarcus Walker - Washington Commanders *practice squad
