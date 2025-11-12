Nole Gameday

Ex-Florida State standout lands fresh NFL chance on his road back to the league

The former Seminole continues his NFL comeback bid.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) celebrates after an interception in the end zone in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) celebrates after an interception in the end zone in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The middle of the 2025 NFL season has arrived. Depending on the standings, some teams are gearing up for a postseason push while others are already shifting focus to the upcoming draft.

With the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, the only avenue for teams around the league to improve is through the free agent market.

That's led to a former Florida State standout taking the next step in his NFL comeback bid.

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former FSU standout DB Asante Samuel Jr.

Sep 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) walks the field before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed former Florida State standout cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. to their practice squad. Samuel Jr. was recently cleared to return to football activities after undergoing spinal fusion surgery in the offseason.

Multiple teams were showing interest in the 26-year-old, including the Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, and Green Bay Packers. Instead, Samuel Jr. lands alongside another well-known former Florida State star, Jalen Ramsey.

Samuel Jr. was one of the top projected free agents back in February. He'll have an opportunity to prove he's healthy with the Steelers and it wouldn't be surprising to see him on the active roster soon.

The injury derailed Samuel Jr.'s 2024 campaign with the Los Angeles Chargers, who originally selected him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. In four years with the Chargers, he appeared in 50 games and made 47 starts. Samuel Jr. totaled 176 tackles, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, 37 pass deflections, and six interceptions.

A Bright Spot In A Tumultuous Period

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. (26) after Clemson does not complete the pass as the Florida State Seminoles take on the Clemson Tigers in college football at Doak Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Fsu Vs Clemson1011 / Alicia Devine/Democrat

Samuel Jr. joined Florida State in one of the most uncertain times in program history, playing under former head coach Willie Taggart and current head coach Mike Norvell from 2018-20.

In his second season in Tallahassee, Samuel Jr. developed into a full-time starter. He earned third-team All-ACC honors after totaling a career-high 48 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and 14 pass deflections.

In 2020, Samuel Jr. became the second player in the FBS since 2000 to record three interceptions and two fumble recoveries in his team's first four games of the season. Samuel Jr. finished his third and final campaign at Florida State with 31 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and three interceptions.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

OL Jeremiah Byers - Arizona Cardinals *practice squad

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers

S Jammie Robinson - Detroit Lions

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *injured reserve

OL Bobby Hart - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers *practice squad

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams *injured reserve

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *practice squad

RB Jashaun Corbin - New England Patriots *injured reserve

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles *injured reserve/out for season

DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers *practice squad

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

DL DeMarcus Walker - Washington Commanders *practice squad

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

