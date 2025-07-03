Florida State Seminoles football RB signs with pro team
The Florida State Seminoles have had a rich tradition of sending players into the professional ranks. With players like Dalvin Cook, Warrick Dunn, Devonta Freeman, Trey Benson, Cam Akers, Greg Jones, Amp Lee, and countless others, there has been no shortage of talent roaming through the halls of Doak Campbell Stadium over the years.
Virginia Beach, Virginia, native Khalan Laborn might not have made the splash fans expected at FSU after coming in as a consensus 5-star recruit and the No. 1 all-purpose running back when he signed on with the 'Noles ahead of the 2017 season.
A season-ending injury in 2018 and coaching changes toward the end of his time in Tallahassee, Florida, didn't necessarily work out for Laborn. He was dismissed from the team after reportedly violating team rules and transferred to Marshall after spending two years with the Seminoles. He went on to sign with the San Fransico 49ers in 2023. He would later go on to play for the Edmonton Elks, Ottawa Redblacks, and Saskatchewan Roughriders, and now will be signing with the Toronto Argonauts for a second time.
READ MORE: FSU football loses four-star WR target to fellow ACC program
The news came ahead of the Argonauts' matchup against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on July 4 as the Double Blue look to restore an injury-laden running back room. Before the signing of Laborn, Kevin Brown was the only healthy ball carrier on the roster.
Laborn played in 10 games, rushing for 297 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 10 receptions for 66 yards in 2019 at FSU, and went on to become a first-team All-Sun Belt selection with the Thundering Herd.
READ MORE: Cornerback prospect shuts down recruitment, sticks with Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok