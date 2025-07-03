FSU football loses four-star WR target to fellow ACC program
Florida State has missed out on a wide receiver target to a fellow ACC program.
The Seminoles have stacked up #Tribe26 at the position recently, landing four-star Devin Carter, four-star Jasen Lopez, and four-star Brandon Bennett to add to four-star Efrem White and four-star Darryon Williams.
That has a new development on the recruiting trail hitting as a slight sting rather than a major loss.
READ MORE: Florida State vs. Colorado? Early bowl projection sparks major intrigue
On Thursday, four-star wide receiver Keeyun Chapman announced his commitment to North Carolina over Florida State. Chapman had been trending to the Tar Heels after his brother, three-star cornerback Keegan Chapman, pledged to the program last week.
Chapman officially visited the Seminoles from June 6-8. He picked up an offer from Florida State earlier this offseason.
During his junior season, Chapman caught 51 passes for 1,322 yards and 17 touchdowns. He scored at least one touchdown in ten games and reached the end zone twice in seven different contests.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 171 overall prospect, the No. 24 WR, and the No. 10 recruit in Alabama in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds 21 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 11 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
READ MORE: Cornerback prospect shuts down recruitment, sticks with Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok