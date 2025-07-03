Nole Gameday

FSU football loses four-star WR target to fellow ACC program

The Seminoles have fortified the position in recent weeks.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Boston College Eagles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Boston College Eagles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State has missed out on a wide receiver target to a fellow ACC program.

The Seminoles have stacked up #Tribe26 at the position recently, landing four-star Devin Carter, four-star Jasen Lopez, and four-star Brandon Bennett to add to four-star Efrem White and four-star Darryon Williams.

That has a new development on the recruiting trail hitting as a slight sting rather than a major loss.

On Thursday, four-star wide receiver Keeyun Chapman announced his commitment to North Carolina over Florida State. Chapman had been trending to the Tar Heels after his brother, three-star cornerback Keegan Chapman, pledged to the program last week.

Chapman officially visited the Seminoles from June 6-8. He picked up an offer from Florida State earlier this offseason.

During his junior season, Chapman caught 51 passes for 1,322 yards and 17 touchdowns. He scored at least one touchdown in ten games and reached the end zone twice in seven different contests.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 171 overall prospect, the No. 24 WR, and the No. 10 recruit in Alabama in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds 21 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 11 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

Dustin Lewis
