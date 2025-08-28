Ex-Florida State stars reconnect as teammates in NFL with Patriots
There are exactly seven days remaining until the 2025 NFL regular season kicks off. The last 48 hours have been a frenzy around the league with teams making final preparations for what's to come.
After cutting down to 53 active players on Tuesday, franchises turned their attention to fill out their respective practice squads.
The New England Patriots made another practice squad addition on Thursday. They'll have multiple players with ties to Florida State on the roster entering September.
Patriots Sign Former FSU DT Fabien Lovett Sr. To Practice Squad
According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Patriots are signing former FSU defensive tackle Fabien Lovett Sr. to the practice squad. Lovett Sr. was recently among the final cuts in training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs.
The move reunites Lovett Sr. with one of his former teammates in rookie defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, who was drafted in the fourth round by New England back in April. Lovett Sr. and Farmer played together at Florida State for three years, helping the program bring home its first ACC Championship in nine years back in 2023.
Lovett Sr., an undrafted free agent in 2024, is still looking to stick on an NFL roster. He spent the entirety of his rookie season on Kansas City's practice squad. Lovett Sr. ended up getting edged out for a spot after the Chiefs traded for veteran defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi.
Coincidentally, Nnadi is another former Seminole who previously won three Super Bowls in Kansas City.
As for the Patriots, the team cut former FSU tight end Jaheim Bell following their final preseason game. However, New England retained linebacker Cam Riley on the practice squad.
The franchise also recently signed another name Seminole fans are familiar with, Cory Durden. That's a true blast from the past.
Fabien Lovett Sr. Marked The Beginning Of Mike Norvell's Transfer Portal Turnaround At FSU
Head coach Mike Norvell heavily utilized the NCAA Transfer Portal, before it was popular, to restore Florida State's roster. Prior to his first season on the job, Norvell brought in ten transfers, including Lovett Sr., who began his college career at Mississippi State.
Lovett Sr. became a mainstay on FSU's defensive line throughout his four years in Tallahassee. Though he was limited by injuries in 2022 and 2023, whenever he did take the field, Lovett Sr. was a disruptive piece on a defense already loaded with talent.
From 2020-23, Lovett Sr. appeared in 39 games and made 18 starts. He totaled 74 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble, and four pass deflections.
Lovett Sr. was an All-ACC honorable mention in 2021 and 2022. During his time at Florida State, Lovett Sr. was a team captain twice (2021, 2023) and was awarded with the program's Bobby Bowden Leadership Award two times (2021, 2022).
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
OL Jeremiah Byers - Arizona Cardinals *practice squad
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs *practice squad
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *injured reserve
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams *injured reserve
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - New England Patriots *practice squad
LB Cam Riley - New England Patriots *practice squad
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles *injured reserve/out for season
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
