Ex-Florida State stars reconnect as teammates in NFL with Patriots

The Patriots will have three former Seminoles on their roster, including two who won the 2023 ACC Championship at Florida State.

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Fabien Lovett Sr. (96) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Fabien Lovett Sr. (96) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
There are exactly seven days remaining until the 2025 NFL regular season kicks off. The last 48 hours have been a frenzy around the league with teams making final preparations for what's to come.

After cutting down to 53 active players on Tuesday, franchises turned their attention to fill out their respective practice squads.

The New England Patriots made another practice squad addition on Thursday. They'll have multiple players with ties to Florida State on the roster entering September.

Patriots Sign Former FSU DT Fabien Lovett Sr. To Practice Squad

Fabien Lovett Sr.
Jul 22, 2024; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Fabien Lovett Sr. (99) walks down the hill from the locker room to the fields prior to training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Patriots are signing former FSU defensive tackle Fabien Lovett Sr. to the practice squad. Lovett Sr. was recently among the final cuts in training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The move reunites Lovett Sr. with one of his former teammates in rookie defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, who was drafted in the fourth round by New England back in April. Lovett Sr. and Farmer played together at Florida State for three years, helping the program bring home its first ACC Championship in nine years back in 2023.

Lovett Sr., an undrafted free agent in 2024, is still looking to stick on an NFL roster. He spent the entirety of his rookie season on Kansas City's practice squad. Lovett Sr. ended up getting edged out for a spot after the Chiefs traded for veteran defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi.

Coincidentally, Nnadi is another former Seminole who previously won three Super Bowls in Kansas City.

As for the Patriots, the team cut former FSU tight end Jaheim Bell following their final preseason game. However, New England retained linebacker Cam Riley on the practice squad.

The franchise also recently signed another name Seminole fans are familiar with, Cory Durden. That's a true blast from the past.

Fabien Lovett Sr. Marked The Beginning Of Mike Norvell's Transfer Portal Turnaround At FSU

Fabien Lovett Sr.
Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Fabien Lovett (0) raises the ACC Championship trophy after the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Head coach Mike Norvell heavily utilized the NCAA Transfer Portal, before it was popular, to restore Florida State's roster. Prior to his first season on the job, Norvell brought in ten transfers, including Lovett Sr., who began his college career at Mississippi State.

Lovett Sr. became a mainstay on FSU's defensive line throughout his four years in Tallahassee. Though he was limited by injuries in 2022 and 2023, whenever he did take the field, Lovett Sr. was a disruptive piece on a defense already loaded with talent.

From 2020-23, Lovett Sr. appeared in 39 games and made 18 starts. He totaled 74 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble, and four pass deflections.

Lovett Sr. was an All-ACC honorable mention in 2021 and 2022. During his time at Florida State, Lovett Sr. was a team captain twice (2021, 2023) and was awarded with the program's Bobby Bowden Leadership Award two times (2021, 2022).

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

OL Jeremiah Byers - Arizona Cardinals *practice squad

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs *practice squad

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *injured reserve

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams *injured reserve

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - New England Patriots *practice squad

LB Cam Riley - New England Patriots *practice squad

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles *injured reserve/out for season

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

