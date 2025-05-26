Ex-Florida State running back turns heads with explosive pro football debut
Florida State is a program known for sending players to the NFL. In the last two years, the Seminoles have produced 12 draft picks under head coach Mike Norvell.
The current age has revolutionized football as there are now multiple leagues where players can make a living beyond the NFL, whether that's the Canadian Football League (CFL), United Football League (UFL), or elsewhere.
Though he went undrafted last month, former FSU running back Treshaun Ward signed a deal with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats earlier in May. Ward made his first appearance with the Tiger-Cats during their 24-16 preseason victory against the Toronto Argonauts.
READ MORE: Florida State’s biggest non-conference game of 2025 already turning heads
It didn't take long for Ward to turn heads. He led all players in the game with eight rushes for 76 yards and a touchdown. Ward had a house call in the fourth quarter to essentially ice the victory for Hamilton. He took a carry 45 yards up the middle and outran the Toronto defense to reach the end zone.
Ward proved he'll have a chance to make a massive impact for the Tiger-Cats throughout the season.
The Florida native joined Florida State as a walk-on in 2019 under former head coach Willie Taggart. He stuck around when current head coach Mike Norvell took over the program the following season. Ward's hard work paid off as he was awarded a scholarship and entered the rotation in 2021-22.
Over those two seasons, Ward appeared in 22 games, and made six starts. He rushed 176 times for 1,143 yards with 11 touchdowns while catching 27 passes for 204 yards and another score.
In his final game with the Seminoles, Ward helped lead a dazzling comeback against Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl. Florida State was down 14-3 and 25-18 in the fourth quarter before taking down the Sooners, 35-32. In the contest, Ward tied the FSU bowl rushing record with two touchdowns.
Ward transferred following the season, spending one year at Kansas State and one year at Boston College. In 2024, he rushed 77 times for 406 yards and two touchdowns while adding 15 receptions for 268 yards and four touchdowns. Coincidentally, he returned to Doak Campbell Stadium as the Eagles took down the Seminoles 28-13. Ward was named the ACC Running Back of the Week after rushing 12 times for 77 yards and catching three passes for 61 yards and a score.
Who Does Florida State Have at Running Back for the 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt Junior Gavin Sawchuk
Redshirt Sophomore Sam Singleton, Jr.
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks
Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson
Freshman Ousmane Kromah
READ MORE: FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok