Ex-Seminole defensive back signs with Washington Commanders

Speed and experience help former Florida State DB secure an NFL opportunity in the nation’s capital.

Tommy Mire

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Washington Commanders helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Washington Commanders helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL Draft saw players like defensive back Azareye'h Thomas land in New York with the Jets and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer sign with the New England Patriots, joining a long list of former Florida State Seminoles in the NFL.

While 2025 didn't see players like Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse, runner-up Braden Fiske, and the many talented players on the 2023 ACC Championship Team get drafted, a few from that title run are inking deals as undrafted free agents.

Former FSU defensive back Fentrell Cypress II recently put pen to paper with the Washington Commanders in a contract worth $2.9 million over the course of three years. The contract includes a $10,000 signing bonus and a $165,000 guarantee.

After suffering a season-ending injury late last season, he put on a strong performance at Florida State's Pro Day in March. Cypress recorded a 4.43-second 40-yard dash, a 6.84-second three-cone drill, a 38-inch vertical jump, and a 10-foot-3 broad jump.

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Fentrell Cypress II
Florida Gators place kicker Trey Smack (29) reacts to a missed field goal in the final seconds of the first half as Florida State Seminoles defensive back Fentrell Cypress II (23) signals a miss at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Building on his Pro Day performance, multiple sources have expressed high praise for the 24-year-old during offseason workouts and OTAs.

Cypress transferred from Virginia to Florida State prior to the 2023 season. Over the course of his collegiate career, he has appeared in 42 games, recording 125 tackles, 27 pass breakups, four tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, and one interception.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DB Fentrell Cypress II - Washington Commanders

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

