Ex-Seminole defensive back signs with Washington Commanders
The 2025 NFL Draft saw players like defensive back Azareye'h Thomas land in New York with the Jets and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer sign with the New England Patriots, joining a long list of former Florida State Seminoles in the NFL.
While 2025 didn't see players like Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse, runner-up Braden Fiske, and the many talented players on the 2023 ACC Championship Team get drafted, a few from that title run are inking deals as undrafted free agents.
Former FSU defensive back Fentrell Cypress II recently put pen to paper with the Washington Commanders in a contract worth $2.9 million over the course of three years. The contract includes a $10,000 signing bonus and a $165,000 guarantee.
After suffering a season-ending injury late last season, he put on a strong performance at Florida State's Pro Day in March. Cypress recorded a 4.43-second 40-yard dash, a 6.84-second three-cone drill, a 38-inch vertical jump, and a 10-foot-3 broad jump.
Building on his Pro Day performance, multiple sources have expressed high praise for the 24-year-old during offseason workouts and OTAs.
Cypress transferred from Virginia to Florida State prior to the 2023 season. Over the course of his collegiate career, he has appeared in 42 games, recording 125 tackles, 27 pass breakups, four tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, and one interception.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DB Fentrell Cypress II - Washington Commanders
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
