Undrafted Commanders defender drawing attention ahead of training camp
The Washington Commanders are cruising through the offseason after OTAs got underway earlier this week. Things will begin to slowly ramp up from here, culminating with the start of training camp and the regular season kicking off in just a few more months.
Football fans are counting down the days until the NFL is back and there is a lot to be excited about in Washington. The Commanders are coming off one of their best seasons in franchise history after reaching the NFC Championship game behind the arm of quarterback Jayden Daniels and the calm hand of head coach Dan Quinn.
While the team retained some of its key pieces earlier this year, Washington also added talent through free agency and the NFL Draft.
Obviously, Commanders fans are eagerly waiting to see if Josh Conerly Jr. will be able to keep Daniels off the turf. However, there are plenty of other rookies who could play a role in Washington's continued rise in the present and the future.
One of the fun storylines to follow in training camp each year is the undrafted free agents competing to keep their professional football careers alive. Washington signed ten UDFA's earlier this month, including former Florida State standout cornerback Fentrell Cypress II.
CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso recently identified one undrafted rookie for each team to keep an eye on throughout the rest of the offseason. Trapasso believes Cypress II possesses the skill set to make Washington's roster coming out of training camp.
"Fentrell Cypress II is a man-coverage specialist with the athletic attributes to play that role in the NFL," Trapasso wrote. "While not ridiculously long, the former Florida State star is 6-foot-1 and 181 pounds with 4.43-second speed in the 40-yard dash, a 38-inch vertical jump and tremendous agility illustrated by his 6.84-second time in the three-cone drill at the Seminole pro day."
"Sometimes that natural talent is all a cornerback needs to impress coaches enough to go from undrafted to on the roster in Year 1," Trapasso added.
Cypress II began his college career at Virginia, leading the ACC and ranking top-10 in the country in pass deflections in 2022. He transferred to Florida State the following year, spending two seasons in Tallahassee.
In 2023, Cypress II started all 14 games, totaling a career-high 40 tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and eight pass deflections. He earned All-ACC honorable mention honors for his performance.
Last fall, Cypress II suffered a season-ending injury late in the campaign. However, he was healthy enough to compete in Florida State's Pro Day in March. Cypress II posted a 4.43 40-yard dash, 6.84 three-cone drill, 38-inch vertical and 10-3 broad jump.
It will no easy task but Cypress II's length and football IQ will give him an opportunity to stick with the Commanders.
