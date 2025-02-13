Nole Gameday

Florida State yet to contact Boston Celtics veteran assistant coach, Seminole Legend Sam Cassell

The veteran NBA assistant played for the Seminoles from 1991-92 and his jersey is retired by the program.

Dustin Lewis

Jan 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell on the sideline against the Houston Rockets during the game at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Jan 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell on the sideline against the Houston Rockets during the game at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Earlier this month, longtime Florida State basketball head coach Leonard Hamilton announced he'd be retiring at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season. The move sends the Seminoles into their first coaching search in over two decades as athletic director Michael Alford will look to make another quality hire as he's done in multiple other sports.

There are some interesting candidates to note but two with Florida State ties stand out; Boston Celtics assistant Sam Cassell and Sacramento Kings assistant Luke Loucks. It has already been previously reported that Loucks, an up-and-comer without experience as a coach at the college level, has interest in replacing Hamilton. Loucks played under Hamilton and delivered the program's first ACC Championship in 2012.

Cassell is another intriguing name as he starred for the program from 1991-92 and his No. 10 jersey is retired by the Seminoles. He's worked his way up the ladder as an assistant over the last 16 years and is currently at the top of the bench behind head coach Joe Mazzulla for the defending champion Celtics.

Sam Cassell
Mar 17, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell smiles while talking to guard James Harden during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images / Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

Though he's been in content for various head coach positons at the professional level, he's yet to land a job in that capacity. Would it make sense for Cassell to start that leap with his alma mater?

It remains to be seen. Cassell is happy with his position in Boston but also noted that Florida State has yet to reach out to him about replacing Hamilton. Until then, it sounds like he isn't really thinking about a return to the Seminoles.

“Once the athletic department reaches out to me, then [FSU's interest] is official. But they haven’t reached out to me,” Cassell said to Heavy's Steve Bulpett. “The athletic director hasn’t reached out to me yet.”

Sam Cassell
Mar 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Listen, man, I have a great life. I’m associate head coach of the Boston Celtics. It’s good livin’ right here," Cassell continued. "When I do get an opportunity on this [NBA] level, I’ll be ready. I can guarantee that. I am ready. Simple.”

Cassell played at Florida State for two seasons before being drafted by the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 1993 NBA Draft. He averaged 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.2 steals per game in 66 appearances. Cassell led the ACC with 97 steals in 1992-93 which is still the FSU single-season program record to this day.

Sam Cassell
Unknown date 1994; Tallahassee, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Florida State Seminoles guard Sam Cassell (10) in action during the 1994 season at the Leon County Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

The Seminoles went 47-20 and made the Elite Eight and Sweet Sixteen during his tenure in garnet and gold. In the NBA, Cassell won championships with the Houston Rockets (1994-95) and Boston Celtics (2008).

