Florida State All-American signs with Carolina Panthers
The 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone, with Florida State players like cornerback Azareye'h Thomas and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer both landing spots in the NFL. Thomas landed in New York with the Jets' No. 73 pick in the third round, and Farmer found a spot with the New England Patriots, who selected him in the fourth round at No. 137 overall.
Another Seminole who has found a job at the next level is former Florida State kicker and All-American Ryan Fitzgerald, who has reportedly signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Carolina Panthers, per Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer.
Fitzgerald, a member of the 2023 ACC Championship team, is coming off a perfect regular season, going 13 for 13 on field goal attempts in 2024. He strung together remarkable back-to-back seasons, finishing with a field goal success rate of 90%.
A Lou Groza Award finalist, he handled kicking duties for Florida State over the past five seasons, connecting on 58 of 74 field goal attempts (78.4%) and hitting a career-long 59-yarder last season. He was also highly reliable on extra points, converting 178 of 182 attempts (97.8%).
Fitzgerald holds Florida State records for 50-plus yard field goals (No. 3 with six), point after attempts made (No. 4 with 178), points made (No. 5 with 352), and field goal attempts made (No. 7 with 58).
The Coolidge, Georgia, native will join Carolina placekicker Matthew Wright, the lone kicker currently on the roster, who has held stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tennessee Titans. He connected on 15 of 16 field goal attempts and was perfect on all six extra point tries.
