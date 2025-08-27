Nole Gameday

Florida State’s NFL representation sees shake-up after preseason cuts

The Seminoles have 23 players on active NFL rosters entering the 2025 season.

Dustin Lewis

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Jared Verse on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Jared Verse on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State has developed a reputation for sending stars to the next level and fostering plenty of success across the NFL. However, the Seminoles' professional roots have started to trend in the wrong direction over the last five years.

Former standouts from the 2013 national championship team are beginning to age out of the league and the majority of recent draft picks have struggled to gain footing. It is worth noting that eight players from Florida State's 2024 draft class and three members from the 2025 draft class made NFL teams.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Johnny Wilson will miss the season due to an injury while Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Janarius Robinson and Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Keir Thomas will begin the campaign on IR.

READ MORE: FSU football releases depth chart for season opener against Alabama Crimson Tide

All in all, the Seminoles will have 23 players on NFL rosters to begin the 2025 season.

Let's take a look at the players who didn't make the cut first.

Multiple Former FSU Standouts Released Leading Up To NFL Cut Day

Jammie Robinson
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Jammie Robinson (26) against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons (cut August 26)

OL Jeremiah Byers - Arizona Cardinals (cut August 26)

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals (cut August 26)

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns (cut August 26)

DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs (cut August 26)

DL Fabien Lovett - Kansas City Chiefs (cut August 26)

QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers (cut August 26)

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots (cut August 22)

LB Cam Riley - New England Patriots (cut August 26)

RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints (cut August 25)

RB Lawrance Toafili - New York Jets (cut August 24)

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets (cut August 23)

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders (cut August 26)

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

Jared Verse
Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *on IR

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams *on IR

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles *out for season

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

READ MORE: What Alabama's Kalen DeBoer believes it’ll take to beat FSU at Doak Campbell Stadium

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles in the Pros