Florida State’s NFL representation sees shake-up after preseason cuts
Florida State has developed a reputation for sending stars to the next level and fostering plenty of success across the NFL. However, the Seminoles' professional roots have started to trend in the wrong direction over the last five years.
Former standouts from the 2013 national championship team are beginning to age out of the league and the majority of recent draft picks have struggled to gain footing. It is worth noting that eight players from Florida State's 2024 draft class and three members from the 2025 draft class made NFL teams.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Johnny Wilson will miss the season due to an injury while Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Janarius Robinson and Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Keir Thomas will begin the campaign on IR.
READ MORE: FSU football releases depth chart for season opener against Alabama Crimson Tide
All in all, the Seminoles will have 23 players on NFL rosters to begin the 2025 season.
Let's take a look at the players who didn't make the cut first.
Multiple Former FSU Standouts Released Leading Up To NFL Cut Day
RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons (cut August 26)
OL Jeremiah Byers - Arizona Cardinals (cut August 26)
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals (cut August 26)
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns (cut August 26)
DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs (cut August 26)
DL Fabien Lovett - Kansas City Chiefs (cut August 26)
QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers (cut August 26)
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots (cut August 22)
LB Cam Riley - New England Patriots (cut August 26)
RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints (cut August 25)
RB Lawrance Toafili - New York Jets (cut August 24)
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets (cut August 23)
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders (cut August 26)
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *on IR
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams *on IR
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles *out for season
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: What Alabama's Kalen DeBoer believes it’ll take to beat FSU at Doak Campbell Stadium
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok