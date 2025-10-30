Florida State legends lands major role with FBS athletics program
Plenty of legends have forged their stories at Florida State University over the years. With three national championships to their name, the Seminoles have produced countless All-Americans and NFL Draft picks.
When fans think about Florida State football, there probably aren't many names that come to mind quicker than linebacker Derrick Brooks. A two-time All-American and the 1993 ACC Defensive Player of the year, Brooks was a key piece on the Seminoles' first national title squad. His physicality and leadership are remembered to this day in Tallahassee.
Though his playing days are in the past, Brooks is still building a career away from the field.
USF Hires Derrick Brooks As Chief Operating Officer
On Thursday, USF announced it was hiring Brooks as the Chief Operating Officer for the athletics program. He will also be joining the department's senior leadership team.
Brooks joins the Bulls after eight years as the executive vice president of corporate and community development at Vinik Sports Group. He also serves as the president and founder of Derrick Brooks Charities and co-founder of Brooks-DeBartolo Collegiate High School.
"There is no better time to be a Bull!" Brooks said in a statement. "The University of South Florida has long held a special place in my heart and for my family, most recently as huge supporters of our daughter DaNia and her teammates on the reigning American Conference Tournament champion softball team.
"I cannot think of a university or an athletics department with brighter futures than ours, and I am ready to get to work and excited to join Rob, his staff, and the tremendous student-athletes and coaches who make USF Athletics a one of one college athletic department," Brooks added. "As Rob likes to say: 'All Gas. No Brakes. No Regrets. No Excuses.' And I'll just add: Go Bulls!"
Brooks has become a pivotal figure in the Tampa area following his 14 years with the Buccaneers. He helped deliver the franchise's first Super Bowl, earning him a spot in Tampa Bay's Ring of Honor.
Outside of his prowess on the field, Brooks is known for his inspiring work in the community.
Brooks continues to serve as an on-field appeals officer for the NFL. He previously served on the boards of the Florida State University Board of Trustees, the Florida Department of Educational Foundation, Saint Leo University, and the Florida Governor's Council on Physical Fitness.
Florida State honored Brooks by retiring his jersey in 2010.
*Portions of article per USF Athletics
