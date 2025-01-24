Former Florida State Standout Defensive Lineman Signs With Arena Football Team
Florida State has 32 players on rosters across the NFL. However, there are multiple professional football leagues where players can carve out a living in the modern age of football.
Arena Football has been around for decades but it has fallen into the background with the CFL (Canadian Football League) and UFL (United Football League) rising alongside the NFL. The unique sport, which features 8v8 play instead of the traditional 11v11, will be back in 2025 with 11 teams competing in Arena Football One.
READ MORE: Florida State Legend Named Head Coach At Mississippi Valley State University
Former Seminole Robert Cooper will be suiting up in the league this spring as he continues to try to carve his way back to the NFL. On Thursday night, the Southwest Kansas Storm announced they had signed Cooper to a contract. The Storm is located in Dodge City, Kansas, and plays in the 5,300-capacity United Wireless Arena.
Cooper has bounced around during his professional career after going undrafted in 2023. He initially signed with the Seattle Seahawks but ended up being released during training camp. Cooper had a brief tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles that same season. The Miami Dolphins brought him in for a training camp stint in 2024, though he ultimately didn't end up making the roster.
It'll be interesting to see how Cooper fits into the league. Three defensive linemen are allowed on the field. With that being said, the defensive front is not allowed to run stunts or twists at the line of scrimmage and can only rush straight ahead.
A shoulder injury limited Cooper at the start of his time in the NFL. He returned to Florida State ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft to participate at Pro Day and showcase his health for professional scouts. Cooper started a podcast with former FSU offensive lineman Christian Meadows, 'In The Coop', to reflect on their time in Tallahassee and provide a perspective from two players who donned garnet and gold.
Looking Back On Robert Cooper's Career At Florida State
Cooper spent five years with the Seminoles under former head coach Willie Taggart and current head coach Mike Norvell. He was limited by injuries during his final couple of years with the program, playing through a shoulder injury in 2022 that required surgery. Cooper was a physical presence on the field and a playful character off of it. He was a key locker room presence as Florida State rebuilt a winning culture by the time Cooper left.
The Georgia native was a back-to-back All-ACC honorable mention in 2021-22 to conclude his college career. He totaled 132 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three pass deflections, and a fumble recovery in 57 appearances, with 41 starts, for the Seminoles. Cooper was honored with FSU's Bobby Bowden Leadership Award following the 2022 season. He had five games of 5+ tackles at Florida State, including a career-high eight tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack in a victory against Syracuse in 2019.
Cooper is still remembered for his impact at FSU. He was also part of the creation of the pre-practice race with Mike Norvell, which still continues between the head coach and defensive line to this day.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OL Cameron Erving - Philadelphia Eagles
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: FSU Football Won’t Hold Spring Showcase Due to Doak Campbell Stadium Renovations
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU's Mike Norvell Optimistic Regarding Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'A True Spark'
• Florida State's Mike Norvell Thinks Seminoles Hit "Home Run" With Transfer Portal Haul
• Florida State Defensive Backs Putting In Work This Offseason
• Ex-Florida State Defensive End Named One Of 'Most Impactful Transfers'