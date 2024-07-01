Former FSU Basketball Star To Play in NBA Summer League For Phoenix Suns
NBA teams are filling out their Summer League rosters in preparation for the two weeks of basketball that starts July 8th. The Spurs recently signed former Seminole Darin Green Jr. to an Exhibit-10 contract for him to join their Summer League roster, but he won't be the only former Florida State player to be rostered in the coming weeks.
Former Florida State forward Malik Osborne will be joining the Phoenix Suns for their Summer League, as first reported by Adam Zagoria. Osborne played with the Cleveland Cavaliers' Summer League team in 2022 but has played the last few seasons overseas, most recently for Apollon Patras in the top league in Greece.
Osborne started his career at Rice before transferring to Florida State, averaging 6.9 PPG and 5.3 RPG in his three seasons in garnet and gold. His size and defensive versatility unlocked a deadly small-ball lineup with him at center in the 2019-20 season, one of FSU's best seasons ever.
In his 27 games for Apollon Patras this season, Osborne averaged 10.3 PPG and 5.9 RPG. NBA teams have always been interested in his athleticism and versatility and now he'll have another chance to display that in front of NBA executives and scouts. The Suns are in need of as much cheap talent as they can find, paying three superstars max contracts. Even if Osborne doesn't sign for the season, it'll be a good opportunity for him.
