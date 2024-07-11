Former FSU Basketball Star Traded to Chicago Bulls, Waived Soon After
The NBA offseason has been a busy time for former Florida State players, as many have gotten new contracts in free agency. Players like Scottie Barnes, Jonathan Isaac, and Patrick Williams all got big contract extensions to stay with their respective teams, while Malik Beasley signed a one-year deal to go to the Detroit Pistons. He's not the only former Seminole changing teams, though.
Former Florida State forward RaiQuan Gray, who was last on the San Antonio Spurs, was traded this week to the Chicago Bulls, who waived him soon after. For a few hours, he and Patrick Williams were teammates once again, but now Gray will have to find a different team.
Gray was traded as part of the three-team sign-and-trade that sent DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings and Harrison Barnes to the Spurs. Gray was sent to Chicago just to make the numbers work, but he was only on a two-way contract and could get another one this offseason.
RaiQuan Gray was a developmental player at Florida State, signing as a borderline 4-star player in the 2017 recruiting class and taking a couple of years to get in shape and round out his game. By his Redshirt-Junior season, he was FSU's best player, averaging 11.9 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 2.2 APG, using his size and playmaking ability to create mismatches across the floor. He declared for the NBA Draft with one season of eligibility remaining and was selected 59th overall by the Brooklyn Nets. He spent two seasons in Brooklyn, mostly with their G-League team, before spending last season on a two-way contract with the Spurs.
With the Spurs' G-League team this season, Gray averaged 17.6 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 4.3 APG.
