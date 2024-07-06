Former FSU Basketball Sharpshooter Signs One-Year Deal With Detroit Pistons
With all of the former Seminoles getting contract extensions this offseason to stay with their current teams, we finally have one changing teams. Scottie Barnes, Patrick Williams, and Jonathan Isaac all received the bag to stay with their teams, now one is on the move.
Former Florida State guard Malik Beasley has agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract to sign with the Detroit Pistons. This is already the sixth team in his career going into his ninth season and he will be one of the more experienced players on the roster.
READ MORE: Former FSU Basketball Star To Play in NBA Summer League For Phoenix Suns
Beasley played for the Milwaukee Bucks on a minimum contract last season, averaging 11.3 PPG while shooting 41.3% from three-point range. His three-point prowess has been his calling card since entering the NBA and was even invited to participate in the three-point contest during All-Star Weekend this season.
As mentioned, this is Beasley's sixth stop in his NBA career. He was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in 2016 and has since played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz, LA Lakers, and the Bucks. Some of the names he's been involved in trades with in his career are pretty spectacular to look back on: from Russell Westbrook, Rudy Gobert, Arron Afflalo, to even Clint Capela.
Detroit has had a unique offseason as they try to turn around from their fifth straight horrendous season. They've traded for Tim Hardaway Jr. and signed Tobias Harris to give them some veteran shooting presences and Beasley should only add to that. Most of Detroit's younger players are slashing scorers and they needed to add some spacing.
Beasley, a former five-star prospect from Alpharetta, Georgia, spent one year at Florida State before declaring for the NBA Draft. His 2015 recruiting class, alongside Dwayne Bacon, Terance Mann, and Christ Koumadje, was one of the turning points of the program before they had their biggest stretch of success as a program in the latter years of the 2010s. He averaged 15.6 PPG and 5.3 RPG in his lone season in Tallahassee.
Former Seminoles who played under Leonard Hamilton have now signed NBA contracts worth around $891,000,000, depending on the full details of this contract and the ones signed recently. We could see this number bump to over $900 million if Terance Mann signs a new contract extension this offseason.
READ MORE: Former FSU Football Cornerback A.J. Lytton Passes Away In Car Crash That Claimed Lives Of Three
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Continues Recruiting Run With Pledge Of Four-Star DB Zae Thomas Over Clemson
• Four-Star Quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. Locks Down Recruitment With FSU Football
• Former FSU Football Star Keon Coleman Launches New Customizable Shoes With Nike