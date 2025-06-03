Nole Gameday

Former FSU defender makes unexpected appearance on latest Madden cover

A humbling moment for the former Seminole.

Jackson Bakich

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles have had a proud history of sending players to the National Football League and thriving. Defensive ends Jared Verse, Brian Burns, and Josh Sweat are great examples, and that's only one position group.

Moreover, defensive back has been a position of strength for 'Noles in the pros, dating back to Deion Sanders and Jalen Ramsey.

However, other guys in the league are pretty good, too.

This was the case when former FSU and current Jacksonville Jaguars DB Jarrian Jones went up against Saquon Barkley during the regular season. Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles jumped backwards and hurdled a heat-seeking Jones during their matchup in an iconic (or infamous, depending on who you ask) moment that blew social media up.

Barkley, who landed on the cover of EA Sports Madden 26, recreated this moment for the cover, which has since been released.

No one wants to be the pitcher who gives up the record-breaking home run or the goaltender who gives up the record-breaking slapshot.

But luckily for Jones, his name or face isn't on the cover.

Don't people remember Vikings' WR Stefon Diggs more for the Minneapolis Miracle than Saints safety Marcus Williams, who whiffed on the tackle attempt?

Also, Jones had a solid rookie season for the Jaguars. Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave Jones an above-average overall grade (69.0) amongst all cornerbacks despite it being his first year in the league. Additionally, his pass rush grade (74.7), run defense grade (88.5), and coverage grade (62.5) were all above average as well.

This moment might be a bit humbling for Jones, but he has a bright future ahead of him.

Jackson Bakich
