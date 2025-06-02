FSU football offers trending quarterback recruit

Nole Gameday

The Seminoles have joined the recruitment for a trending quarterback after his performance at elite camp.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 28, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The quarterback position is one that teams have to hit on to build an elite program. For Florida State, recruiting and developing signal-callers from the high school ranks has been a mixed bag during head coach Mike Norvell's tenure in Tallahassee.

The Seminoles are looking to change that after rebuilding their coaching staff this offseason.

On Sunday, Florida State extended a scholarship to rising junior and four-star quarterback Braylen Warren following his performance at the program's elite camp. Warren was among a handful of recruits to throw in front of Norvell, offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz.

Warren already holds interest from teams such as Arkansas, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Virginia, and Illinois, among others.

As a sophomore, Warren completed 147/219 passes for 2,105 yards with 30 touchdowns to eight interceptions while adding 48 catches for 175 yards and two more scores. He passed for 200+ yards in three games, including a season-high 17/26 passing for 351 yards with four touchdowns to one interception in a 48-3 victory against Columbus High School on September 6.

Warren led Westside High School to a 12-1 record and a playoff appearance during his first season as a starter.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 286 overall prospect, the No. 19 QB, and the No. 2 recruit in Nebraska in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 1 in the country. The Seminoles have yet to add a quarterback to the fold.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Four-Star DB Jaylen Scott

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Four-Star DB Bryce Williams

Four-Star WR Kaneilius Purdy

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?

Senior Tommy Castellanos

Junior Jaylen King

Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn

Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant

Freshman Kevin Sperry

Freshman Gavin Markey

Dustin Lewis
Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

