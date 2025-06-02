Nole Gameday

FSU national champion is retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons

The former Seminole is moving on to the next chapter of his career.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 25, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles helmet lays on the field against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles helmet lays on the field against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
There comes a day when every athlete realizes it's time to hang up the cleats and embrace the next chapter.

After signing with the Houston Texans in free agency earlier this year, one former Florida State star has elected to retire prior to the 2025 season.

On Monday, former FSU cornerback Ronald Darby announced his decision to step away from the game, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Darby inked a one-year/$2.50 million deal to join the Texans in March after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Darby spent a decade in the NFL, earning PFWA all-rookie honors in 2015 and winning Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. In 2024, he recorded 46 tackles - his most since 2021 - along with three tackles for loss and nine pass deflections in 13 appearances.

During his professional career, Darby appeared in 118 games and made 107 starts. He totaled totaled 447 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, eight interceptions, and 106 pass deflections.

Prior to playing in the NFL, Darby starred for three years at Florida State from 2012-14. He appeared in 42 games with 23 starts, recording 78 tackles, 16 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 interceptions. Darby notched a career-high seven tackles and a pass breakup in the Seminoles' win over No. 5 Notre Dame in 2014.

At Florida State, Darby was named the ACC Rookie of the Year in 2012 and won a national championship the following year.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - New England Patriots

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

