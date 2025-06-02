FSU national champion is retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons
There comes a day when every athlete realizes it's time to hang up the cleats and embrace the next chapter.
After signing with the Houston Texans in free agency earlier this year, one former Florida State star has elected to retire prior to the 2025 season.
READ MORE: Former Florida State star takes unexpected jab at Atlanta Falcons
On Monday, former FSU cornerback Ronald Darby announced his decision to step away from the game, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Darby inked a one-year/$2.50 million deal to join the Texans in March after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Darby spent a decade in the NFL, earning PFWA all-rookie honors in 2015 and winning Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. In 2024, he recorded 46 tackles - his most since 2021 - along with three tackles for loss and nine pass deflections in 13 appearances.
During his professional career, Darby appeared in 118 games and made 107 starts. He totaled totaled 447 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, eight interceptions, and 106 pass deflections.
Prior to playing in the NFL, Darby starred for three years at Florida State from 2012-14. He appeared in 42 games with 23 starts, recording 78 tackles, 16 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 interceptions. Darby notched a career-high seven tackles and a pass breakup in the Seminoles' win over No. 5 Notre Dame in 2014.
At Florida State, Darby was named the ACC Rookie of the Year in 2012 and won a national championship the following year.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - New England Patriots
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: Coveted recruiting target has disappointing news for Florida State football
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok