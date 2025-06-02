Nole Gameday

Florida State becomes first school to offer rising defensive recruit

The Seminoles have added a new name to their recruiting board.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Florida State's coaching staff remains in evaluation mode with the recruiting board expanding larger than ever before. This is the first cycle in which the NCAA has allowed unlimited official visits for both schools and prospects.

That's leading to one of the most chaotic offseasons in recent memory. For example, the Seminoles are expected to host more recruits for official visits this summer than they did the entirety of last year.

FSU is also staying open to options on the fringe of their radar. The coaching staff put out a few offers over the weekend following the annual elite camp in Tallahassee.

On Sunday, Florida State became the first program to offer rising senior defensive lineman Judah Daniels, who referred to defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and assistant defensive line coach D'Mitri Emmanuel.

Daniels plays on both sides of the trenches at the prep level but impressed the Seminoles with his ability on defense at the camp. As a junior, he totaled 18 tackles and two tackles for loss for Fort Myers High School.

The Florida native will likely return for an official visit down the line.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive line has yet to be ranked in the 2026 class by 247Sports.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 25 in the country. The Seminoles have yet to add a pledge along the defensive front.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.

Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons

Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins

Junior Tyeland Coleman

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson

Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg

True Freshman Kevin Wynn

Dustin Lewis
