Former FSU Tight End Transfers To Western Kentucky
Former Florida State tight end Jackson West has officially transferred to Western Kentucky, per his Instagram. He entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on December 6 and was the second scholarship player to announce his intent to depart Tallahassee following the end of the 2024 regular season. He is expected to have one season of eligibility remaining.
West spent four years at FSU but never recorded a reception with the Seminoles, as he was used mostly as a blocking tight end. He was also a special teams player on three different units (kickoff, kickoff return, and field goal). West played in 133 snaps for the Garnet and Gold.
West was honored during the senior night festivities before the loss against Florida on November 30. He was also voted FSU’s most-improved offensive player in 2023.
However, true freshmen Landen Thomas and Amaree Williams received more playing time and targets (and catches by proxy) than West after starting tight end Kyle Morlock faced struggles throughout the season.
Florida State has two scholarship tight ends eligible to return to the roster in 2025; sophomore Landen Thomas, and sophomore Amaree Williams.
The Seminoles signed four-star Chase Loftin during the Early Signing Period and recently landed Arizona State tight end transfer Markeston Douglas and UCF tight end transfer Randy Pittman.
The NCAA Transfer Portal 20-day window closes on December 28 at 11:59 p.m. for most teams around the nation, including Florida State.
