Jameis Winston grants insight on crab legs, the dog poop curse on Barstool podcast
Former Florida State quarterback and Heisman winner Jameis Winston is no stranger to viral moments, and Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast is almost always a catalyst for virality.
While appearing on the program, Winston spoke about the infamous crab legs situation (find more about that incident here) as well as the recent "red solo cup" situation that laughably gnawed at Florida State football fans throughout the year.
First, the Crab Legs:
"I just want to educate everyone about the new addition of NIL and the things that it allows our young athletes to do or not to do. And before NIL, if you did anything illegal, you would get suspended, you would lose your year of eligibility and your career would be over. So I don't condone anything bad happening from a collegiate athlete that was done between 2016 through before that. But when NIL started, a lot of opportunities and doors that were already open were reopened with the birth of a collective saying, 'We're gonna give you money.' So that is the best political way that I can put that situation. But you know, I am grateful that the crab legs have provided me with so many opportunities to talk about crab legs, get crab legs thrown at me and you know what, get free crab legs from Fulton Fish Market, that's the biggest thing" Winston said.
When Dan "Big Cat" Katz asserted that Jameis would've made "so much money" if NIL was established during his college career, Winston said, "Oh my goodness, that crab leg thing would've never been - like oh my gosh, I would've had so many crab legs."
Second, the Red Solo Cup Incident:
Jameis was also asked about the FSU fan who said on social media that he would eat dog crap out of a cup if the Seminoles failed to beat Boston College.
As Murphy's Law proved, the 'Noles did in fact lose to the Eagles, which sent social media into a frenzy. Thousands of users were calling on the FSU to make good on his word, but failed to do so.
In good fun, FSU and non-FSU fans alike attributed the Seminoles' 2-10 season to the Red Solo Cup curse.
Winston believes the original poster should make good on his promise:
"I think he definitely should've stood on business," Winston said.
Who knows what would've happened in both cases?
