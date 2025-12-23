Former FSU football linebacker continues NFL journey

The Tennessee Titans are making roster moves ahead of their December 28 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The team released wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson on Monday, who re-signed with the practice squad earlier this month, while also making additions to the roster as it prepares for the late-season contest.

As part of those adjustments, Tennessee also addressed depth in the front seven, continuing to evaluate its roster options.

Cam Riley Signs with Tennessee Titans

Cam Riley - Instagram.com

The Titans made additions at the linebacker and defensive line positions as part of their practice roster shuffle. Alongside defensive tackle Isaiah Rakes, the Titans have signed former Florida State linebacker Cam Riley to their practice squad, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

READ MORE: FSU football WR with high potential plans to enter transfer portal

#Titans sign Cam Riley, Isaiah Raikes to practice squad, release Kristian Wilkerson — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 22, 2025

Riley’s Path to Tennessee

Cam Riley - Instagram.com

Riley spent one season at Florida State after transferring from Auburn ahead of the 2024 season. The 6'5, 237-pound linebacker had previously spent four seasons with the Tigers, appearing in 46 games with 10 starts, recording 121 tackles, 8 for a loss, and 2.5 sacks. He had 47 tackles, one sack, one pass defended, and a forced fumble during his time in Tallahassee, Florida, becoming a pivotal piece in the linebacker rotation.

Riley would go undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft but ultimately landed with the New England Patriots as an Undrafted Free Agent before being cut from the practice squad in August of 2025.

The signing adds another body to the linebacker room as the Titans continue to adjust their practice squad ahead of the final weeks of the regular season. Tennessee has rotated players at multiple positions in recent weeks, and the new addition adds flexibility in the final stretch.

The Evergreen, Alabama, native will likely be joining the group as a developmental piece, offering size and experience as the organization evaluates personnel and continues to prepare for roster needs down the stretch.

READ MORE: FSU football bracing for departure of key starter to transfer portal

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State NewsEmpty heading