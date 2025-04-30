Nole Gameday

Former FSU QB sends emotional message after retiring from Jets

Travis released a statement following the news of his retirement.

Sep 23, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) reacts after scoring against the Clemson Tigers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images
A shocking announcement has taken center stage on Wednesday afternoon as former Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis retired from the New York Jets. Travis suffered a season-ending leg injury late in the 2023 season that ended his college career and forced him to begin his professional career on the Non-Football Injury list.

Travis was unable to play or practice with the Jets last season while continuing to do his best to recover.

Shortly after the news went public, Travis released an emotional statement, reflecting on the journey and the night when everything changed.

Travis revealed that he was advised by doctors and his medical team to hang up the cleats.

"As I reflect on my journey, I am overwhelmed with gratitude. From having the opportunity to live out my dream at Florida State University to hearing my name called in the NFL Draft."

"I am incredibly thankful for everyone who has poured into me throughout my life and career. To my family + friends - your unwavering support has meant everything to me. To the coaches who believed in me and gave me a chance to play the game I love - thank you. To my teammates - thank you for pushing me, supporting me, and becoming family. I am forever grateful for the locker room memories + brotherhood we built."

"To the entire New York Jets organization - thank you for believing in me and providing me with the opportunity to live out the ultimate dream."

"On November 18th, 2023, my life + career took an unexpected turn. I gave everything I had to the rehab process but despite my efforts, my leg never responded the way we hoped. After much prayer + consultation with my doctors + medical team, I have been medically advised to retire from the game I love so deeply."

"It is crazy how fast life can change. This is not the ending I had ever imagined, but I do trust the Lord's plan above all else. Thank you to everyone who's been part of the ride."

"With love + sincere gratititude, Jordan Travis."

Travis ended his time with the Seminoles as the all-time leader in total touchdowns (98), total yards of offense (10,665 yards), rushing yards by a QB (1,950 yards), and QB rushing touchdowns (31). He's the only player in program history to be ranked in the top 10 on the Seminoles' career passing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns lists.

The electric athlete finished his time in garnet and gold with 28 victories as the starting quarterback, tied for No. 2 on the all-time list with Chris Rix. He guided the Seminoles to back-to-back double-digit win campaigns in 2022-23 for the first time since 2015-16 and helped the program climb out of one of the worst stretches in FSU history.

During his college career, Travis appeared in 49 games, with 38 starts, and completed 637/1,027 passes for 8,715 yards with 66 touchdowns to 20 interceptions. He also rushed 417 times for 1,950 yards with 31 more scores while adding three catches for 11 yards and a touchdown.

If Travis wants to transition into coaching, it needs to be in Tallahassee.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

