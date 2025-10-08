Former FSU football standout RB gets NFL opportunity with Patriots

Nole Gameday

The former Seminole is getting another chance in the NFL.

Nothing in the NFL comes easy. For some players, the journey in professional football is filled with plenty of twists and turns, moments of optimism and adversity.

That perfectly encapsulates what former Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin has been going through over the last few years. Bouncing from the NFL to the UFL, he slowly worked his way back to the highest level of the sport.

Corbin went through training camp with the Atlanta Falcons but he was released ahead of the season. He's stayed on the hunt for another opportunity since then and has found one in early October.

New England Patriots Sign Former FSU RB Jashaun Corbin

Jashaun Corbin
Aug 8, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Jashaun Corbin (30) on the field against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, the New England Patriots announced they were signing Corbin to their practice squad. He joins one of his former Florida State teammates, defensive lineman Joshua Farmer, in New England.

The Patriots recently lost veteran running back Antonio Gibson to a season-ending injury.

Corbin previously spent time with the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers. He appeared in six games in 2023, rushing once for one yard and catching three passes for 12 yards.

In his three years at Florida State, Corbin saw action in 21 games, making 20 starts. He rushed 224 times for 1,288 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 44 catches for 259 yards and another score.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

OL Jeremiah Byers - Arizona Cardinals *practice squad

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs *practice squad

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Jammie Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *practice squad

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *injured reserve

OL Bobby Hart - Los Angeles Chargers *practice squad

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers *practice squad

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams *injured reserve

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *practice squad

RB Jashaun Corbin - New England Patriots *practice squad

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants *injured reserve

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

RB Lawrance Toafili - New York Jets *practice squad

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles *injured reserve/out for season

DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

