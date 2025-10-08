Former FSU football standout RB gets NFL opportunity with Patriots
Nothing in the NFL comes easy. For some players, the journey in professional football is filled with plenty of twists and turns, moments of optimism and adversity.
That perfectly encapsulates what former Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin has been going through over the last few years. Bouncing from the NFL to the UFL, he slowly worked his way back to the highest level of the sport.
Corbin went through training camp with the Atlanta Falcons but he was released ahead of the season. He's stayed on the hunt for another opportunity since then and has found one in early October.
New England Patriots Sign Former FSU RB Jashaun Corbin
On Tuesday, the New England Patriots announced they were signing Corbin to their practice squad. He joins one of his former Florida State teammates, defensive lineman Joshua Farmer, in New England.
The Patriots recently lost veteran running back Antonio Gibson to a season-ending injury.
Corbin previously spent time with the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers. He appeared in six games in 2023, rushing once for one yard and catching three passes for 12 yards.
In his three years at Florida State, Corbin saw action in 21 games, making 20 starts. He rushed 224 times for 1,288 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 44 catches for 259 yards and another score.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
OL Jeremiah Byers - Arizona Cardinals *practice squad
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs *practice squad
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Jammie Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *practice squad
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *injured reserve
OL Bobby Hart - Los Angeles Chargers *practice squad
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers *practice squad
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams *injured reserve
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *practice squad
RB Jashaun Corbin - New England Patriots *practice squad
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants *injured reserve
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
RB Lawrance Toafili - New York Jets *practice squad
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles *injured reserve/out for season
DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
