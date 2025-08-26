Former FSU standout RB suffers setback in NFL comeback after being cut
News is flying off the shelf around the NFL with teams cutting down to the 53 player active roster limit ahead of the regular season.
Tuesday has been a tough day for plenty of former Florida State standouts who were hoping to stick in the league. Multiple players with ties to Tallahassee have been cut, with some of those decisions coming as a bit of a surprise.
As things stand, the Atlanta Falcons will enter the 2025 campaign without a former Seminole on their roster after a roster move earlier today.
Falcons Cut Former FSU RB Jashaun Corbin
According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, the Falcons cut former Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin on Tuesday morning.
Corbin was battling to get back into the NFL after leading the UFL in rushing this past season, totaling 97 carries for 514 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 18 passes for 138 yards and contributed on special teams.
This preseason, Corbin saw action in all three of Atlanta's preseason games, rushing 18 times for 59 yards and catching one pass for -4 yards. He returned kickoffs in the Falcons' final exhibition contest, bringing back two returns for 47 yards.
It's unclear if the team has any interest in keeping him on the practice squad.
Corbin joined the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent back in 2022. He also had a short stint with the Carolina Panthers. Corbin has primarily been a practice squad player at the NFL level but he did see action in six games in 2023, rushing once for one yard and catching three passes for 12 yards.
The Gaints released Corbin in training camp ahead of the 2024 season.
Jashaun Corbin Had Plenty Of Success At Florida State
Corbin initially began his college career at Texas A&M but transferred to Florida State in 2020. Despite coming off a season-ending injury, he finished second on the team in rushing during his first season with the program and led the Seminoles in rushing the following year.
Over his two years in garnet and gold, Corbin appeared in 21 games, making 20 starts. He rushed 224 times for 1,288 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 44 catches for 259 yards and another score.
In 2021, Corbin had the two longest rushes in the ACC with an 89-yard touchdown against No. 9 Notre Dame and a 75-yard touchdown against Louisville, tying an FSU record. He was named third-team All-ACC for his performance.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *out for season
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles *out for season
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
