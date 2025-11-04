Former FSU star CB medically cleared to return to the NFL
The Florida State Seminoles have a history of producing great defensive back talent. Whether it be Deion Sanders, Lamarcus Joyner, Ronald Darby, Jalen Ramsey, Terrell Buckley, the list goes on.
However, one of the more under-the-radar FSU players (as he played in a down period of the program), Asante Samuel Jr, could be mounting a major comeback to the National Football League.
After spending his rookie contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, Samuel did not re-sign with the team after he was put on injured reserve during the 2024-25 season due to a neck injury that required spinal fusion surgery.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Samuel is now medically cleared to return to the league.
How Good Has Asante Samuel Jr's Career In The NFL Been So Far?
Samuel Jr., in his four years with the Chargers, played in 50 games and accounted for six interceptions, 37 passes defended, and three tackles for loss.
However, Samuel Jr. only played in four games in 2024 due to his neck injury.
Earlier this year, the former Seminole was floated to the Miami Dolphins as a potential replacement for another former Seminole, Jalen Ramsey, who was recently traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It will certainly be interesting to see which team pulls the trigger on Samuel Jr.
What kind of player will he be? Will he receive a multi-year contract? Will teams attempt to use him as a rental piece for extra depth in the playoffs? Will he be a viable option after not missing half the season and the offseason? Will a team take a chance on him at all in 2025?
Obviously, there will be question marks for anyone coming off an injury, but with the medical clearance, there is a solid chance Samuel finds a squad before the end of the year.
