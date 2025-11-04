Nole Gameday

Former FSU star CB medically cleared to return to the NFL

The Seminole standout could be signing with a new team sooner than you think.

Jackson Bakich

Sep 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) walks the field before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) walks the field before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles have a history of producing great defensive back talent. Whether it be Deion Sanders, Lamarcus Joyner, Ronald Darby, Jalen Ramsey, Terrell Buckley, the list goes on.

However, one of the more under-the-radar FSU players (as he played in a down period of the program), Asante Samuel Jr, could be mounting a major comeback to the National Football League.

After spending his rookie contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, Samuel did not re-sign with the team after he was put on injured reserve during the 2024-25 season due to a neck injury that required spinal fusion surgery.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Samuel is now medically cleared to return to the league.

How Good Has Asante Samuel Jr's Career In The NFL Been So Far?

Asante Samuel Jr
NFL Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Samuel Jr., in his four years with the Chargers, played in 50 games and accounted for six interceptions, 37 passes defended, and three tackles for loss.

However, Samuel Jr. only played in four games in 2024 due to his neck injury.

Earlier this year, the former Seminole was floated to the Miami Dolphins as a potential replacement for another former Seminole, Jalen Ramsey, who was recently traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It will certainly be interesting to see which team pulls the trigger on Samuel Jr.

What kind of player will he be? Will he receive a multi-year contract? Will teams attempt to use him as a rental piece for extra depth in the playoffs? Will he be a viable option after not missing half the season and the offseason? Will a team take a chance on him at all in 2025?

Obviously, there will be question marks for anyone coming off an injury, but with the medical clearance, there is a solid chance Samuel finds a squad before the end of the year.

Published
Jackson Bakich
Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

