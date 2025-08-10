Nole Gameday

Former FSU star Jameis Winston gets fresh start in Giants preseason opener

The former Seminole saw his first action with the New York Giants on Saturday.

Dustin Lewis

Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The NFL preseason has fully kicked off around the NFL over the last few days. Plenty of former Seminoles are looking to make an impression with not much time remaining until teams cut their rosters down to 53 players.

Former Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston signed with the New York Giants in free agency, securing a two-year/$8 million contract. He's competing for a role with the team this season, though it's likely Winston will begin the campaign as a backup.

Winston saw his first action with the Giants in a 34-25 victory against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday afternoon.

How Did Jameis Winston Perform In His Debut With The New York Giants?

Jameis Winston
Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) throws a pass in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Entering the game in the third quarter, Winston was able to command three drives. He didn't get off to a hot start as the first two possessions resulted in three-and-outs.

However, Winston settled down on his third drive, leading an 11-play/67-yard possession that he concluded with a touchdown pass to Gunner Olszewski. Winston did get picked off but the play was overturned due to a defensive penalty.

All in all, Winston completed 7/11 passes for 62 yards with one touchdown and one rush for 12 yards.

Jameis Winston Has His Work Cut Out For Him To Earn A Starting Job In New York

Jameis Winston
Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) throws a pass in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Shortly after signing Winston, the Giants brought in veteran quarterback Russell Wilson and drafted former Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart in the fourth round. The team also has fan-favorite Tommy DeVito on the roster.

Wilson started against the Bills, completing 6/7 passes for 28 yards.

Dart was the most impressive of New York's quarterbacks. He didn't waste any time getting started in his professional debut, completing 12/19 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown along with three rushes for 24 yards.

DeVito finished second on the team with 73 yards and a score on 10/14 passing.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

