Former FSU star Jameis Winston gets fresh start in Giants preseason opener
The NFL preseason has fully kicked off around the NFL over the last few days. Plenty of former Seminoles are looking to make an impression with not much time remaining until teams cut their rosters down to 53 players.
Former Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston signed with the New York Giants in free agency, securing a two-year/$8 million contract. He's competing for a role with the team this season, though it's likely Winston will begin the campaign as a backup.
Winston saw his first action with the Giants in a 34-25 victory against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday afternoon.
How Did Jameis Winston Perform In His Debut With The New York Giants?
Entering the game in the third quarter, Winston was able to command three drives. He didn't get off to a hot start as the first two possessions resulted in three-and-outs.
However, Winston settled down on his third drive, leading an 11-play/67-yard possession that he concluded with a touchdown pass to Gunner Olszewski. Winston did get picked off but the play was overturned due to a defensive penalty.
All in all, Winston completed 7/11 passes for 62 yards with one touchdown and one rush for 12 yards.
Jameis Winston Has His Work Cut Out For Him To Earn A Starting Job In New York
Shortly after signing Winston, the Giants brought in veteran quarterback Russell Wilson and drafted former Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart in the fourth round. The team also has fan-favorite Tommy DeVito on the roster.
Wilson started against the Bills, completing 6/7 passes for 28 yards.
Dart was the most impressive of New York's quarterbacks. He didn't waste any time getting started in his professional debut, completing 12/19 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown along with three rushes for 24 yards.
DeVito finished second on the team with 73 yards and a score on 10/14 passing.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
