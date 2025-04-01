Former FSU star QB sends strong message after signing with New York Giants
Pen has been put to paper on Jameis Winston's two-year/$8 million contract with the New York Giants that could be worth as much as $16 million. Winston officially signed with the Giants on Monday, paving the way for the next chapter in his professional career that has spanned ten seasons and counting.
After one season with the Cleveland Browns, Winston is making his way to one of the biggest markets in the country and his stardom should only continue to rise. In a bit of an unexpected twist, New York also signed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, meaning there will be plenty of competition for the starting job.
Winston appeared undisturbed in the aftermath of stamping his future with the Giants. He sent a message to the fanbase, letting them know that he expects to win a lot of football games in 2025 while giving the franchise everything that he has.
READ MORE: Promising FSU Basketball freshman entering transfer portal
"I'm so happy and grateful to be in New Jersey signing - I was about to say my letter of intent - but my contract to the New York Football Giants. It's going to be an exciting year, we're going to win a lot of football games," Winston said. "We're going to take care of business every single day. I'm going to give my all to you, you better believe it. Please give your all, please give me your critics, give me your praises, give me everything you got because that's what I'm giving to you and my teammates. love you. God bless you. Go big blue!"
Winston's family even got in on the action while the ink was still drying on the dotted line.
Last season, Winston stepped in for the Cleveland Browns after Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury. He produced some exciting moments, including a Thursday Night Football victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers where Winston went viral for making snow angels after the win.
In total, Winston appeared in 12 games and made seven starts, completing 181/296 passes for 2,121 yards with 13 touchdowns to 12 interceptions while adding a touchdown on the ground.
Reflecting On Jameis Winston's Career At Florida State
Winston signed with Florida State as a five-star prospect in the 2012 class under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. He sat behind first-round pick EJ Manuel during his first year on campus before quickly rising into stardom. As a redshirt freshman, Winston guided the Seminoles to an undefeated record and a last-second victory against Auburn in the final BCS National Championship.
At the time, he became the youngest Heisman Trophy winner in college football history, completing 257/384 passes for 4,057 yards with 40 touchdowns to ten interceptions while rushing for 219 yards and four more scores. Winston finished his college career with a 26-1 overall record as a starter with the lone defeat coming in his final appearance in the inaugural College Football Playoff against Oregon.
Dec 14, 2013; New York, NY, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback and 2013 Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston kisses the trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis Times Square in New York. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Alabama native is still tied for second in program history in career passing touchdowns (65) and he sits third in career passing yards (7,964). He ranks first in single-season touchdown passes (40). Winston had his jersey retired by Florida State in 2023.
Winston has returned to Tallahassee multiple times since concluding his college career and is always a fan favorite.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders *free agent
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
READ MORE: FSU Basketball lands high-level wing in transfer portal
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok