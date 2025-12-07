Cardinals RB Trey Benson Gets Brutal Injury Update

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are gearing up for Week 14 action against the Los Angeles Rams, though running back Trey Benson will again be sidelined.

Benson, who was placed on injured reserve earlier this season with a knee injury, is rapidly approaching his 21-day window to return from practice -- one that would require him to miss the rest of the season if he's not activated to the roster.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter says that's a real possibility:

Adam Schefter Drops Trey Benson Update

"Cardinals RB Trey Benson – who has not played since Week 4 due to a meniscus injury – must be activated this week or his season is over. And with his practice window soon closing, there now is a real chance he will not be activated this week, per sources, and he will not be eligible to play again this season," he wrote in a X post.

Benson -- the second-year running back out of Florida State -- was highly anticipated to take a massive leap in his sophomore season, especially after James Conner went down with a season-ending injury early in 2025.

Benson supplied a handful of explosive runs before hitting injured reserve, as his "home-run hitting" ability has been on display more than once despite Arizona's offensive struggles this season.

Arizona's rushing attack has largely been non-existent this season, at least compared to 2024's iteration.

Cardinals Still Struggling to Run the Ball

Head coach Jonathan Gannon says the Cardinals need to be better in that facet to create a more balanced offense.

“I think who's ever out there, we have to execute better for us to win games. That starts with me and the coaches putting them in good spots with what they do. Schematically what we're doing versus how they're trying to defend. What people we have versus the people that they have. What are the advantages and disadvantages. Then just being detailed out throughout the week and making sure that we can function," said Gannon last week.

The Cardinals have deployed Bam Knight and Michael Carter in recent weeks thanks to Emari Demercado also suffering from injuries, though Arizona's entire offensive attack has been banged up for most of 2025.

Benson's latest update is disappointing, and with only four games remaining in Arizona's season, reality is quickly starting to form around Benson's absence the rest of the way.

We'll see if the Cardinals can reverse course and activate him before Wednesday.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News