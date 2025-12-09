Cardinals vs. Texans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 15
The Houston Texans come into this week’s matchup riding a five-game winning streak after taking down the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
On the flip side, the Cardinals suffered their fifth-straight loss on Sunday, this one coming by a final score of 45-17 against the Rams.
Can the Texans cover as home favorites against the Cardinals?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 15.
Cardinals vs. Texans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Cardinals +9.5 (-110)
- Texans -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cardinals: +400
- Texans: -535
Total
- 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cardinals vs. Texans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 14
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Cardinals record: 3-10
- Texans record: 8-5
Cardinals vs. Texans Betting Trends
- The Cardinals are 6-7 against the spread this season.
- The Texans are 7-6 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 8-5 in the Cardinals' games this season.
- The UNDER is 10-3 in the Texans' games this season.
- The Cardinals are 5-1 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Texans are 4-2 against the spread at home this season.
Cardinals vs. Texans Injury Reports
Cardinals Injury Report
- Bilal Nichols – questionable
- Kyler Murray – out
Texans Injury Report
- Nick Chubb – questionable
- Jamal Hill – questionable
Cardinals vs. Texans Key Player to Watch
C.J. Stroud, Quarterback, Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud hasn’t missed a beat since returning from injury. He’s helped the Texans take down the Colts and Chiefs on the road, and while he only has one touchdown pass in those two games, he threw for 276 yards in Indianapolis and 203 in Kansas City.
Stroud and the Texans now get a much easier matchup against the Cardinals. Arizona is allowing 224.3 passing yards per game and has allowed three touchdown passes in three of its last four contests.
This is a great spot for Stroud to ramp things up as we head into the final weeks of the season.
Cardinals vs. Texans Prediction and Pick
The Texans have been one of the most-profitable under teams this season, and I don’t see a reason to go against that as they host the Cardinals.
Houston held the Chiefs, Colts, Bills, and Titans all under 20 points in its last four games, and the Cardinals scored 17 points in each of their last two contests.
I don’t see Arizona getting more than a score or two against the Texans, and Houston is usually happy to play a tidy, low-scoring game for the win.
Pick: Under 42.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.