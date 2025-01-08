Former FSU Football Star Sets Franchise Record For San Francisco 49ers
The 2024 college football season is one to forget for the Florida State Seminoles. Just one season removed from going 13-1 in 2023, Florida State posted an abysmal 2-10 record. The transfer portal has been a success for Mike Norvell and his new-look coaching staff thus far.
With some momentum coming back to Tallahassee, a few former Seminoles also happened to have an incredible NFL season, as the regular season recently came to a close.
A couple of members from the 2023 Florida State squad were quite notable as rookies -- those being Jared Verse and Renardo Green who were incredible as rookies. Braden Fiske and Keon Coleman made some noise in their respective roles, too.
One of the notable aspects of the season from former Seminoles was how good Green was for the San Francisco 49ers in his inaugural campaign. He even made franchise history in the Bay Area.
Green came away with the most pass breakups for a rookie defensive back wearing a 49ers jersey. With 13 passes defended, Green passed Eric Reid, who had 11 pass breakups in 2013.
"49ers Renardo Green set the franchise record for pass break ups in season by a rookie defender," OurSF49ers shared online.
Green was remarkable as a rookie, though the former Seminoles star played on an average San Francisco team, which was injury-riddled all season. They don't have much to look forward to in their future, though the play from Green in his rookie season happens to be one of those things.
He appeared in all 17 games, making seven starts, and totaled 61 tackles, one forced fumble, 13 pass deflections, and an interception. Green had at least one pass deflection in eight of San Francisco's last nine games.
Given how much talent from the 2023 Florida State roster made the league, it is no surprise some are carving out key roles with their respective teams in the NFL.
