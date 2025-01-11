Former FSU Wide Receiver Released By CFL Franchise To Pursue NFL Opportunities
The NFL isn't the only professional league where football players can carve out a career. The CFL and UFL have become viable avenues to shine and rise to stardom.
After going undrafted in 2023, former Florida State wide receiver Ontaria Wilson spent the 2024 season in the Canadian Football League with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He put together a stellar rookie campaign with the franchise and is hoping he did enough to draw interest from NFL teams. Winnipeg went 14-6 and made an appearance in the Grey Cup. The Bombers rebounded from an 0-4 start, winning 12 straight games to get back into playoff contention.
Earlier this week, the Blue Bombers announced they were releasing Wilson to allow him to explore his opportunities in the NFL. Depending on how things shake out, it wouldn't be a surprise if he works his way back to the franchise for another season.
In 2024, Wilson appeared in 18 games, making 71 receptions for 1,026 yards and three touchdowns. He had three games of 100+ yards, including a season-high 13 catches for 201 yards and a score in a 22-19 overtime loss to the Calgary Stampeders on June 29. Wilson played a key role in Winnipeg's appearance in the 111th Grey Cup. Despite the 41-24 defeat to the Toronto Argonauts, Wilson led the team in receiving with five catches for 99 yards.
Wilson had a brief tenure with the Los Angeles Chargers after being picked up as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He impressed in practice and caught one pass for 14 yards in three preseason games. Wilson was among LA's final cuts in training camp.
The Georgia native spent six seasons at Florida State during arguably the most tumultuous period in program history. Wilson played for three different head coaches, five different offensive coordinators, and three different wide receivers coaches during his time in Tallahassee. Regardless, he stuck with the Seminoles and ended up being a consistent starter and performer.
Wilson led Florida State in receiving in 2020 and 2021 before recording a career-high 495 yards during his final season in garnet and gold in 2022. Wilson tied his career-high with seven catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns in a one-point victory against LSU in New Orleans. In total, he appeared in 51 games, with 36 starts, and caught 108 passes for 1,521 yards and 12 touchdowns through the air while rushing seven times for 57 yards and another score on the ground with the Seminoles.
