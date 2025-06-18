Former FSU standout makes big signing with Patriots

Nole Gameday

The former Seminole started all 12 games in 2024 and was a key part of FSU’s ACC title run.

Jan 17, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; A New England Patriots helmet sits on a table at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
When you turn on America's favorite game on Sundays this year, you will likely see multiple former Florida State stars doing what they did best in college on the biggest stage. From 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year (DROY) Jared Verse and runner-up Braden Fiske with the LA Rams, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman catching passes from reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, ever-charismatic Jameis Winston in MetLife Stadium, and many more.

It is safe to say that signing with an NFL franchise is a significant achievement, as many who love the sport will never have the chance to reap the payday associated with it, and more importantly, the opportunity to be remembered for years to come.

Former Florida State standout defensive tackle Josh Farmer inked his name and a potential ticket for that type of coveted stardom, but you'll see him in Nautical blue, red, and New Century Silver.

Earlier this week, the 6'3'' 317-pounder signed a four-year, $4,865,816 contract, including a $665,816 signing bonus with an average annual salary of $1,216,454, according to SportTrac.com.

Farmer, a former four-star prospect out of Port St. Joe, Florida, spent four years with the 'Noles before being drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He started all 12 games in 2024 and recorded 32 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss and four sacks. He led the team in sacks and ranked second on the team in tackles for loss. Farmer was also a part of the 2023 ACC Championship team, which had a perfect 13-0 regular season run. He tallied 32 tackles, featuring 7.0 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks, along with two quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, and one forced fumble that year.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

