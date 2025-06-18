Former FSU standout makes big signing with Patriots
When you turn on America's favorite game on Sundays this year, you will likely see multiple former Florida State stars doing what they did best in college on the biggest stage. From 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year (DROY) Jared Verse and runner-up Braden Fiske with the LA Rams, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman catching passes from reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, ever-charismatic Jameis Winston in MetLife Stadium, and many more.
It is safe to say that signing with an NFL franchise is a significant achievement, as many who love the sport will never have the chance to reap the payday associated with it, and more importantly, the opportunity to be remembered for years to come.
Former Florida State standout defensive tackle Josh Farmer inked his name and a potential ticket for that type of coveted stardom, but you'll see him in Nautical blue, red, and New Century Silver.
Earlier this week, the 6'3'' 317-pounder signed a four-year, $4,865,816 contract, including a $665,816 signing bonus with an average annual salary of $1,216,454, according to SportTrac.com.
READ MORE: FSU football fans get good news in latest team video
Farmer, a former four-star prospect out of Port St. Joe, Florida, spent four years with the 'Noles before being drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
He started all 12 games in 2024 and recorded 32 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss and four sacks. He led the team in sacks and ranked second on the team in tackles for loss. Farmer was also a part of the 2023 ACC Championship team, which had a perfect 13-0 regular season run. He tallied 32 tackles, featuring 7.0 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks, along with two quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, and one forced fumble that year.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: Cornerback prospect shuts down recruitment, sticks with Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok