FSU football loses ground in pursuit of key recruiting target

The Seminoles will have to respond this summer.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during the second half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Imagesf
Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during the second half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Imagesf / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Florida State's recruiting class was among the very best in the country at the beginning of the year. Nearly six months later, the Seminoles have continued to add pieces to #Tribe26 but now sit barely inside the top-25 of the recruiting rankings.

The coaching staff is working to change that as the summer air begins to thicken in Tallahassee. Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff are gearing up to host more than 50 recruits for official visits later this month and into June.

However, a few prospects have eliminated the Seminoles or went off the board to other schools as of late.

On Saturday, three-star offensive lineman Rhys Woodrow announced he was committing to Miami over Florida State, Florida, and Georgia, among others.

The Seminoles offered Woodrow during a junior day trip in January. He was scheduled to return to campus for an official visit June 20-22. However, it remains to be seen if that will occur with Woodrow pledging to the Hurricanes.

Rhys Woodrow
Rhys Woodrow/Twitter

Offensive line coach Herb Hand will have to turn to other targets such as four-star offensive tackle Johnnie Jones, four-star offensive tackle Samuel Roseborough, three-star offensive tackle Kamari Blair, three-star offensive tackle Aaron Thomas, three-star interior offensive lineman Zykie Helton, and three-star Jakobe Green, among others.

The 6-foot-3.5, 310-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 72 IOL and the No. 96 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 24 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief.

