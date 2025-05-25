FSU football loses ground in pursuit of key recruiting target
Florida State's recruiting class was among the very best in the country at the beginning of the year. Nearly six months later, the Seminoles have continued to add pieces to #Tribe26 but now sit barely inside the top-25 of the recruiting rankings.
The coaching staff is working to change that as the summer air begins to thicken in Tallahassee. Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff are gearing up to host more than 50 recruits for official visits later this month and into June.
However, a few prospects have eliminated the Seminoles or went off the board to other schools as of late.
On Saturday, three-star offensive lineman Rhys Woodrow announced he was committing to Miami over Florida State, Florida, and Georgia, among others.
The Seminoles offered Woodrow during a junior day trip in January. He was scheduled to return to campus for an official visit June 20-22. However, it remains to be seen if that will occur with Woodrow pledging to the Hurricanes.
Offensive line coach Herb Hand will have to turn to other targets such as four-star offensive tackle Johnnie Jones, four-star offensive tackle Samuel Roseborough, three-star offensive tackle Kamari Blair, three-star offensive tackle Aaron Thomas, three-star interior offensive lineman Zykie Helton, and three-star Jakobe Green, among others.
The 6-foot-3.5, 310-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 72 IOL and the No. 96 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 24 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
