Former FSU standout RB scores first NFL touchdown with Jets in preseason game
Former Florida State running back Lawrance Toafili scored his first professional touchdown with the New York Jets in their final preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Toafili scored on a 19-yard scamper down the right hash to bring the Jets within 10 points.
The Seminole standout was a marquee member of the Seminoles' backfield during his time in Tallahassee.
When Did Lawrance Toafili Make His Mark In Tallahassee?
As NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis reported in April, Toafili spent five seasons in Tallahassee making a notable impact in the backfield as a consistent member of the rotation and a part-time starter. In 2024, he led the Seminoles with 109 carries for 456 yards and three touchdowns while catching 25 passes for 215 yards. Toafili was presented with the Crenshaw Award, which is given to the offensive player with the most heart, following the season.
The Florida native signed with the Seminoles in 2020 as a member of Mike Norvell's inaugural recruiting class. He jumped onto the scene as a true freshman, averaging 9.6 yards per attempt and scoring two touchdowns.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok