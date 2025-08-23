Nole Gameday

Former FSU standout RB scores first NFL touchdown with Jets in preseason game

The former Seminole is looking to stick with the New York Jets.

Jackson Bakich

Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Lawrance Toafili (38) gestures while walking off the field following a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Lawrance Toafili (38) gestures while walking off the field following a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Former Florida State running back Lawrance Toafili scored his first professional touchdown with the New York Jets in their final preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Toafili scored on a 19-yard scamper down the right hash to bring the Jets within 10 points.

The Seminole standout was a marquee member of the Seminoles' backfield during his time in Tallahassee.

When Did Lawrance Toafili Make His Mark In Tallahassee?

Lawrance Toafili
Sep 21, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Lawrance Toafili (9) runs the ball during the first half against the California Golden Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

As NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis reported in April, Toafili spent five seasons in Tallahassee making a notable impact in the backfield as a consistent member of the rotation and a part-time starter. In 2024, he led the Seminoles with 109 carries for 456 yards and three touchdowns while catching 25 passes for 215 yards. Toafili was presented with the Crenshaw Award, which is given to the offensive player with the most heart, following the season.

The Florida native signed with the Seminoles in 2020 as a member of Mike Norvell's inaugural recruiting class. He jumped onto the scene as a true freshman, averaging 9.6 yards per attempt and scoring two touchdowns.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

Published
Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

