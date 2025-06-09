Former Florida State star DB skipping Miami Dolphins mandatory camp
The Miami Dolphins' offseason training program began in April, as rookies and veterans alike prepare through classroom training, strength and conditioning, rehabilitation, and on-field drills. It is a nine-week course designed to prepare the team for the upcoming season.
However, most of the off-season exercises are voluntary, although coaches and teammates expect rookies to show up and prove their merit, and the veterans to help lead the way to a successful 2025 campaign. However, the veteran mini-camp is mandatory, and players who choose not to attend can face fines if they do not attend on-field practices.
Dolphins cornerback and former Florida State star Jalen Ramsey agreed to part ways with the franchise earlier this year, but the two parties have yet to agree to terms or find a trade partner with another organization. In light of that, the former All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler has opted out of the mandatory portion scheduled for this week, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
Ramsey Still Brings Plenty Of Value
Ramsey became the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback after signing a $72.3 million deal last September. Any team interested in trading for him would need to absorb a hefty contract, including a $16.6 million cap hit for the 2025 season.
The Smyrna, Tennessee, native played in all 17 games last season and finished 2024 with 60 tackles, 11 passes defended, two interceptions, one sack, and six tackles for loss. He is currently ranked by PFF as one of the top corners in the league, but as rosters continue to fill up in the waning hours of free agency, his value could drop in the eyes of franchises that already have their rosters set while also having to make such a purse lightening expense on the 30 year old Florida State product.
That isn't to say Ramsey hasn't been productive dating back to when he was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year that season and went on to win Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.
As the two sides and the rest of the league search for some common ground, Ramsey's landing spot remains uncertain in the public's eye.
